Video Cards & GPUs

AMD has shipped over 200,000 of its new Radeon RX 9070 'RDNA 4' graphics cards in global launch

AMD shipped over 200,000 of its new RDNA 4-powered Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards so far, with its initial global supply nearly sold out.

AMD has shipped over 200,000 of its new Radeon RX 9070 'RDNA 4' graphics cards in global launch
TL;DR: AMD hosted an AI PC summit in Beijing, announcing that nearly all of its initial stock of over 200,000 Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs had sold out.

AMD recently hosted an AI PC summit in Beijing, with local media reporting that the company said its initial stock off Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs had almost sold out, with over 200,000 graphics cards shipped.

The amount of graphics cards shipped doesn't mean graphics cards sold, but AMD did say that the global supply of around 200,000 units of Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards had almost sold out.

Benchlife was at the event, reporting that AMD said: "Recently, on March 66th, the Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070, based on the new RDNA 4 GPU architecture, were released. The initial global supply of over 200,000 units of these graphics cards was almost sold out. Following this, on March 12th, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D were released, offering gamers and multimedia enthusiasts a more balanced and comphrehensive performance boost".

During the AI PC summit, AMD said its technology had powered over 500 million gamers' devices worldwide, across devices like CPUs and GPUs inside of gaming PCs, to Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and even Teslas.

If AMD has indeed shipped 200,000 units of its new Radeon RX 9070 series "RDNA 4" GPUs then the company has shipped around $110 million to $120 million worth of RDNA 4 cards if they've been sold at MSRP.

In his review of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, Kosta said: "RDNA 4 is arguably AMD's best gaming architecture in years, as it delivers a massive improvement where it was needed the most while also introducing excellent software support that includes the new AI-powered FSR 4. Throw in video encoding and decoding enhancements, and you're looking at one of the best GeForce RTX alternatives in RDNA history".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

