Bayonetta voice actor reveals why she wasn't in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor alleges that PlatinumGames and/or Nintendo only offered to pay her $4,000 to voice the witch heroine in the third game, and is now standing up against big business.

Following the significant failure of Babylon's Fall, PlatinumGames is embroiled in another big gaming controversy. Nintendo too is also involved, fresh off the heels of a controversy surrounding a fired game tester.

Hellena Taylor says that Nintendo and PlatinumGames offered an "insulting" $4,000 to do the entirety of voice acting in Bayonetta 3. Taylor has issued two videos on Twitter claiming that she suffered from depression and anxiety because the offer was so low that she worried about becoming homeless, and at one point became suicidal from the depression.

The actress goes on to say that Bayonetta has made $450 million in sales over the years. If the numbers are accurate, then the companies involved offered to pay Taylor approximately 0.0008% of the franchise's total earnings.

Taylor is calling for fans to boycott Bayonetta 3 because of the low-wage offer, and the turmoil she has suffered as a result.

PlatinumGames' Hideki Kamiya has issued a statement on Twitter calling the claims "sad and deplorable" and reminds gamers of his penchant for hair-trigger blocking.

Below we have transcribed the full quotes from Taylor's videos: