Bayonetta voice actor reveals why she wasn't in Bayonetta 3
PlatinumGames faces controversy as former Bayonetta voice actress accuses the studio of offering an 'insulting' $4,000 for voice acting in Bayonetta 3.
Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor alleges that PlatinumGames and/or Nintendo only offered to pay her $4,000 to voice the witch heroine in the third game, and is now standing up against big business.
Following the significant failure of Babylon's Fall, PlatinumGames is embroiled in another big gaming controversy. Nintendo too is also involved, fresh off the heels of a controversy surrounding a fired game tester.
Hellena Taylor says that Nintendo and PlatinumGames offered an "insulting" $4,000 to do the entirety of voice acting in Bayonetta 3. Taylor has issued two videos on Twitter claiming that she suffered from depression and anxiety because the offer was so low that she worried about becoming homeless, and at one point became suicidal from the depression.
The actress goes on to say that Bayonetta has made $450 million in sales over the years. If the numbers are accurate, then the companies involved offered to pay Taylor approximately 0.0008% of the franchise's total earnings.
Taylor is calling for fans to boycott Bayonetta 3 because of the low-wage offer, and the turmoil she has suffered as a result.
PlatinumGames' Hideki Kamiya has issued a statement on Twitter calling the claims "sad and deplorable" and reminds gamers of his penchant for hair-trigger blocking.
Below we have transcribed the full quotes from Taylor's videos:
"I would like to explain to you why I didn't voice Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3. The Bayonetta franchise made an approximated $450 million dollars. That's not including merchandise.
"As an actor, I trained for a total of 7.5 years, three years at the London Academy of Musical Dramatic Arts Lambda, and 4.5 years with the legendary Larry Moss in Los Angeles.
"And what did they think this was worth? What did they offer to pay me? The final offer was, to do the whole game as a buyout flat rate was $4,000 US dollars. This an insult to me. The amount of time that I took to work on my talent and everything that I have given to this game and to the fans. I am asking the fans to boycott this game and instead spend the money donating to charity.
"I didn't want the world. I didn't ask too much. I was just asking for a decent, dignified, living wage. What they did was legal, and it was immoral.
"I understand that boycotting this game is a personal choice and there are those that won't, and that's fine. But if you're someone who cares about people, who cares about the world around you, who cares about who gets hurt with these financial decisions, then I urge you to boycott this game.
"I decided to do it to stand up in solidarity with all the people all over the world who do not get paid properly for their talents. Fat cat licks cream off the top and leave us the rotten crumbs.
"This is not right. It is not acceptable. It impacts mental health. Because of it, I have suffered from depression and anxiety. I worried that I was going to be on the streets. That terrified my so much that once I was suicidal. I am not afraid of a non-disclosure agreement. I can't even afford to buy a car. What are they going to do, take my clothes? Good luck to them.
"Bayonetta always stands up for those with less power and stands up for what is right. And in doing this, you stand with her."