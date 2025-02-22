All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

BioWare veteran faces backlash after calling out gamers for being 'cruel'

BioWare veteran Mark Darrah is facing backlash from the gaming community after posting a video criticizing gamers for being 'cruel' over bad games.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: BioWare veteran Mark Darrah is receiving criticism from the gaming community after releasing a video where he labeled gamers as "cruel" in their reactions to poorly made games.

BioWare veteran Mark Darrah has called out gamers for being "cruel" if they are excited about layoffs at development studios, which has sparked quite a rebuttal by some members of the community.

Darrah, a BioWare veteran and consultant on the recent Dragon Age: Veilguard, which was renowned as an industry flop, posted the video "Your $70 Doesn't Buy You Cruelty," where he explains that gamers should have some more empathy for the humans working at development studios as gamers aren't aware of the logistics behind the choices made that result in aspects of the game the gamers don't enjoy.

Moreover, Darrah says that gamers shouldn't be directing their complaints to any studio employee who isn't top leadership, as top leadership is paid to bear the responsibility of being a lightning rod for community feedback. The BioWare veteran is now facing immense pushback from gamers who pointed out Darrah doesn't specify or define "cruelty," with one of the only examples being given by Darrah being a gamer getting angry at a voice actor because they didn't like the way an in-game character delivered a line.

BioWare veteran faces backlash after calling out gamers for being 'cruel' 651651651
Commenters on the video immediately called Darrah out for not mentioning any of the times developers have been "cruel" to gamers, insinuating Darrah is biased with his call for protection against studios but won't do the same for gamers.

BioWare veteran faces backlash after calling out gamers for being 'cruel' 615651
BioWare veteran faces backlash after calling out gamers for being 'cruel' 6516565
Personal take - Darrah made a critical mistake with this video; he didn't provide a clear definition of what classifies as cruelty. As for the studio layoffs celebrated by gamers, this is no different from any creative-based sub-industry. When the creators of the product continuously release products that aren't well received, the market reacts by saying that the creators aren't needed anymore.

Every major creative-based industry endures this burden. Perhaps a prime example of that is the current situation of the once-reigning Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has tumbled down the ranks of where it once was, with many fans of the adored franchise now calling for a new direction due to the recent poorly released products. The same goes for music and even my own industry.

Using Darrah's example of cruelty (gamers attacking a voice actor because a line wasn't delivered to a gamer's satisfaction), anyone who is reasonable would understand this is purely unjustified, but unfortunately, this is the nature of the internet, and when engaging in the public domain with inherently subjective creative endeavors there's a non-zero chance of a creation being criticized unjustifiably.

Despite Darrah having some reasonable points about directing criticisms to those in charge/the studio and not the "little guy," among other great points (I encourage you to watch the entirety of Darrah's video linked above), I believe Darrah's call for gamers to have more empathy will end up having the opposite effect. Unfortunately, people who write "cruel" comments to game developers aren't likely to stop because a developer asks them to. In fact, the developer asking them to stop has shown the comments have successfully made a chink in the armor - further fueling the motivation to leave more cruel comments due to their impact now being validated.

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, rockpapershotgun.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

