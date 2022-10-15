All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gotham Knights locked to 30 FPS on PS5, a system that can do 120FPS

Warner Bros. Montreal confirms Gotham Knights is locked to 30FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles...two systems that can hit 120FPS in games.

Published Oct 15, 2022 12:41 PM CDT
Gotham Knights is locked to just 30FPS on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles...two systems that are technically capable of 120FPS gaming.

Warner Bros. Montreal is facing a big controversy ahead of its new game launch. The studio has confirmed that Gotham Knights, its new open-city Batman brawler game, will not perform above 30 frames-per-second even when leveraging the upgraded power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

So why is Gotham Knights locked to just 30FPS on systems that can output at 120FPS? It appears the two-player co-op is to blame, but exact technical reasons were not touched upon.

"I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly-detailed open world, it's not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance or quality toggle option and will run at 30FPS on consoles," WB Montreal wrote on Discord.

This is a bit concerning considering Gotham Knights is a fighting game with emphasis on reaction times. Throughout the game players will take on the role of four heroes in the Bat Family and engage in close-quarters melee skirmishes. The combat largely revolves around dodging enemy attacks and countering with powerful moves.

Meanwhile, Gotham Knights has an uncapped frame rate on PC assuming you have a GPU powerful enough to handle it.

It's worth noting that Gotham Knights is priced at $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with this frame-rate cap, but is only $59.99 on PC.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

