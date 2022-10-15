Gotham Knights locked to 30 FPS on PS5, a system that can do 120FPS
Warner Bros. Montreal confirms Gotham Knights is locked to 30FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles...two systems that can hit 120FPS in games.
Gotham Knights is locked to just 30FPS on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles...two systems that are technically capable of 120FPS gaming.
Warner Bros. Montreal is facing a big controversy ahead of its new game launch. The studio has confirmed that Gotham Knights, its new open-city Batman brawler game, will not perform above 30 frames-per-second even when leveraging the upgraded power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
So why is Gotham Knights locked to just 30FPS on systems that can output at 120FPS? It appears the two-player co-op is to blame, but exact technical reasons were not touched upon.
"I know many of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on consoles. Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly-detailed open world, it's not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance or quality toggle option and will run at 30FPS on consoles," WB Montreal wrote on Discord.
This is a bit concerning considering Gotham Knights is a fighting game with emphasis on reaction times. Throughout the game players will take on the role of four heroes in the Bat Family and engage in close-quarters melee skirmishes. The combat largely revolves around dodging enemy attacks and countering with powerful moves.
Meanwhile, Gotham Knights has an uncapped frame rate on PC assuming you have a GPU powerful enough to handle it.
It's worth noting that Gotham Knights is priced at $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with this frame-rate cap, but is only $59.99 on PC.