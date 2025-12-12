LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gameplay footage and release date

TL;DR: LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, releasing May 29, 2026, is the first LEGO Batman game since 2014. Featuring iconic characters, diverse Batmobiles from various Batman franchises, and combat inspired by the Arkham series, it will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, with a later Nintendo Switch 2 release.

One of the many highlights of The Game Awards 2025 was LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which received a new trailer showcasing exciting aspects of the upcoming title and its scheduled release date.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is scheduled to release on May 29, 2026, and when it gets into the hands of the public, it will be the first LEGO Batman game to release since 2014's LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. The new trailer showcases more of Batman moving through Gotham City and the many iconic characters he will encounter, such as Catwoman, Robin, Batgirl, and Nightwing.

Additionally, we see some of the special abilities these characters will have, such as Catwoman calling a black cat to take out an enemy, Robin using up-close-and-personal zip lining, and Batgirl hacking a door. Many foes are shown off as well, along with numerous Batmobiles from Batman franchises, such as Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Combat has even been inspired by Rocksteady's Arkham series as Batman and his compadres engage in a class beat 'em up-style flurries.

"Gotham is a huge city - but our heroes have lots of travel choices. Batman can use his Batmobile, but not just one! Over the course of the game, you'll develop and acquire new vehicles including Batmobiles as seen in movies such as Batman (1989), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Batman (2022), Batman (1989), as well as Batman: The Animated Series - to name a few. And other characters also have their own vehicles to keep up with Batman as they speed through the streets, including Nightwing with his Nightcycle, seen in the trailer," reads the PlayStation blog post

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S on May 29, 2026. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is slated to launch sometime later in 2026.