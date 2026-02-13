Metal Gear Solid 4 finally breaks PS3 exclusivity, coming to Xbox in new collection

Over a decade after release, Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots is finally coming to Xbox as part of the new MGS Master Collection Vol 2 bundle.

Xbox fans, rejoice: Metal Gear Solid 4 will finally break its decades-long exclusivity to the PlayStation 3 and release on an Xbox platform.

Konami has officially announced Metal Gear Solid Master Collection vol. 2, and predictably, the new bundle comes with Metal Gear Solid 4, the next mainline game in the series. This is noteworthy news because from 2008 until 2026, MGS4 Guns of the Patriots was exclusive to the PlayStation 3. Now it'll be available to other PlayStation consoles, and to Xbox for the first time.

The second volume will cost $50 and comes with three games: MGS4 Guns of the Patriots released on the PS3 in 2008, MGS Peace Walker which was originally launched on the PSP in 2010, and Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, an old title that Konami released on the Game Boy back in 2000.

Interestingly enough, Peace Walker's online co-op mode will be included, and gamers can play versus multiplayer as well.

Konami confirms that Guns of the Patriots has also been touched-up with optimizations like higher frame rates, better resolution, and custom button-mapping.

Anyone who played the first Metal Gear Solid Master Collection will also get some nifty bonuses. If a save file for vol. 1 is present when you start vol. 2, then you'll get some extra goodies like gold camouflage in MGS4 and a gold uniform in Peace Walker.

Metal Gear Solid: The Master Collection vol. 2 will release on August 27, 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

