Batman Arkham devs pitched a Constantine game, then a Flash game, now a Game of Thrones project

WB Montreal, the devs behind Batman Arkham Origins, had originally pitched a Constantine project and later showed potential interest in a Flash game.

WB Games Montreal has reportedly become a support studio despite multiple game pitches, and it's believed that the poor reception of Gotham Knights could be the culprit.

Two games have been cancelled at WB Montreal since the disappointing release of Gotham Knights, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Photo credit: Superman8193, Alex Ross

After booking $384 million in impairment charges from two costly failures, WB Games has been restructured. Executive leadership has departed, studios like Middle-earth Shadow of Mordor developer Monolith Productions have been closed down, and top brass has ordered a strict greenlight process that focuses on just a handful of IPs and franchises.

With all the talk about studio closures, gamers want to know: What's happening with WB Montreal? The studio did make Batman: Arkham Origins, which has received high praise. According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, WB Montreal has mostly become a support studio rather than a group leading its own projects, but the team has apparently pitched a Game of Thrones project.

In a recent episode of the Kinda Funny podcast, Schreier outlined a tense and dismissive relationship between Warner Bros. studios HQ in Burbank and WB Games Montreal. Reports indicate that WB Montreal had a tough time getting an affirmative greenlight on its projects following the disappointing results of Gotham Knights (which had actually started out as a live game).

The studio wanted to make a kind of Gotham Knights 1.5 spin-off game, but that got cancelled after the original game didn't meet expectations. During this time, Burbank studios was reportedly "dragging the studio along" when it came to game pitches. WB Montreal even pitched a Constantine game but plans for that were scrapped.

Management apparently gave WB Montreal a choice between making a game on two DC characters: Either a game based on the Joker, or a game based on the Flash. The Montreal studio chose the latter, and started working on the game, but ultimately the project fizzled out.

Schreier even says that WB Montreal could be working on a new Game of Thrones project...but had also previously said more than a few times that WB Games Montreal had been turned into a support studio.