All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

SpaceX to return four astronauts and important research back to Earth

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft will soon be transporting four International Space Station (ISS) astronauts and time-sensitive research back down to Earth.

SpaceX to return four astronauts and important research back to Earth
Published Oct 12, 2022 4:50 AM CDT
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

NASA has announced it will be livestreaming the departure of four astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) via SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

SpaceX to return four astronauts and important research back to Earth 01 | TweakTown.com
2

It was only last week that SpaceX launched a ground-breaking mission to the International Space Station via its Falcon 9 rocket and its Dragon capsule. The Dragon capsule carried four astronauts safely to the ISS, where it docked, marking the first time a Native American woman has reached the final frontier, along with cosmonaut Anna Kikina being the very first Russian to fly on a private American spacecraft.

Now, the return journey is about to get underway as four astronauts have wrapped up their nearly six-month stay aboard the floating laboratory. NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, will say their goodbyes to the crew aboard the ISS and board the Dragon spacecraft on October 12. NASA expects that the Dragon spacecraft will splashdown off the coast of Florida on October 13 in one of seven targeted landing zones.

"On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Crew-4 astronauts will share farewell remarks, and station Commander Samantha Cristoforetti will hand over command of the station to Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev. The Dragon spacecraft, named Freedom by the crew, will autonomously undock, depart the space station, and splash down Thursday, Oct. 13, at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Freedom also will return important and time-sensitive research to Earth," wrote NASA.

NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.