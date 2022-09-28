All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arc A310: entry-level GPU with 6 Xe-Cores and 4GB of GDDR6

Intel's new entry-level Arc A310 desktop GPU packs 6 Xe-Cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory, with a 75W TDP but we don't have details on pricing just yet.

Published Sep 28, 2022 10:59 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc A310 graphics card has just been teased on the official Intel website, with some specifications on Intel's new entry-level desktop Arc GPU.

The specifications for the Intel Arc A310 point to the entry-level GPU featuring 6 Xe-Cores clocked at either 2100MHz or 2000MHz -- as there's some conflicting information here -- with Intel making the Arc A310 graphics card on TSMC's N6 process node.

Intel's entry-level Arc A310 graphics car has 4GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 15.5Gbps on a 64-bit memory bus, with up to 124GB/sec of memory bandwidth and a 75W TDP. Intel's own website says that the Arc A310 launches in Q3 2022, meaning we only have a couple of days left for that to happen or someone is going to have to go in and ninja-edit that entry.

We should expect Intel's new Arc A310 to be in a low-profile form factor, where we've previously seen a pre-production Intel Arc A310 graphics card back in July. It was a tiny little card with a dual-fan cooler and what looks to be a single-slot design, and even now we still don't know when it will be launching... given the Q3 2022 launch on Intel's own website.

Later in the month of July 2022, we saw MSI teasing its new gaming PCs with an "Intel Arc A310 LP" graphics card, with more on that above.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

