Intel Arc 'Battlemage' B80 GPU spotted - ASRock Steel Legend and Challenger models leak

TL;DR: Intel Arc B580 graphics cards from ASRock have leaked, indicating an imminent release of Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU. The B580 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, and a clock speed of up to 2,800 MHz. It surpasses the Arc A580 and GeForce RTX 4060 in memory capacity. Intel Arc B580 graphics cards from ASRock have leaked, indicating an imminent release of Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU. The B580 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, and a clock speed of up to 2,800 MHz. It surpasses the Arc A580 and GeForce RTX 4060 in memory capacity.

There are leaks, and then there are leaks. Product shots and store listings for two Intel Arc B580 graphics cards from ASRock indicate an imminent release for at least one next-gen Intel Arc 'Battlemage' desktop GPU - the B580.

2

ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Challenger cards have leaked, the first next-gen Battlemage GPUs.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: SpaceX launches Starlink's new direct-to-cell (DTC) technology, seamless global coverage

The retail listings for the ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Challenger cards, both listed as OC models, also confirm some of the specs for Intel's next-gen Battlemage B580 card.

As the successor to the entry-level Intel Arc A580 that launched with a wallet-friendly price point of $179, the B580 is shaping up to be something that could shake up the budget GPU market for desktops with 12GB of VRAM.

The entry-level GPU will feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, surpassing the Arc 580's (and even GeForce RTX 4060's) 8GB. It will also have a clock speed of up to 2,800 MHz - a full 1 GHz higher than the Arc A580. The listing also confirms that power will be delivered over one or two PCIe 5.0 x8 interfaces, with the Challenger variant featuring a single 8-pin connector versus the two on the Steel Legend variant.

GPU Intel Arc A580 Intel Arc B580 Architecture Xe HPG Xe2 HPG Process TSMC N6 TSMC N4 Xe Cores 24 TBC Ray Tracing Units 24 TBC XMX AI Engines 384 TBC Graphics Clock 1700 MHz 2800 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit 192-bit TGP 185W TBC

The specs are still incomplete because we don't have the complete chip and power configuration; however, if Battlemage products are already popping up on Amazon (the listings have been removed), the rumors of an early December launch look very likely.

Still, it's unclear if Intel will launch one or two models. On that note, we're more excited to see what the Intel Arc B750 brings to the table as a potential GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 competitor.