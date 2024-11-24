All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel Arc 'Battlemage' B80 GPU spotted - ASRock Steel Legend and Challenger models leak

ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Challenger cards have leaked, the first next-gen Battlemage GPUs from Intel.

Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel Arc B580 graphics cards from ASRock have leaked, indicating an imminent release of Intel's next-gen Battlemage GPU. The B580 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, and a clock speed of up to 2,800 MHz. It surpasses the Arc A580 and GeForce RTX 4060 in memory capacity.

There are leaks, and then there are leaks. Product shots and store listings for two Intel Arc B580 graphics cards from ASRock indicate an imminent release for at least one next-gen Intel Arc 'Battlemage' desktop GPU - the B580.

2

The retail listings for the ASRock Intel Arc B580 Steel Legend and ASRock Intel Arc B580 Challenger cards, both listed as OC models, also confirm some of the specs for Intel's next-gen Battlemage B580 card.

As the successor to the entry-level Intel Arc A580 that launched with a wallet-friendly price point of $179, the B580 is shaping up to be something that could shake up the budget GPU market for desktops with 12GB of VRAM.

The entry-level GPU will feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, surpassing the Arc 580's (and even GeForce RTX 4060's) 8GB. It will also have a clock speed of up to 2,800 MHz - a full 1 GHz higher than the Arc A580. The listing also confirms that power will be delivered over one or two PCIe 5.0 x8 interfaces, with the Challenger variant featuring a single 8-pin connector versus the two on the Steel Legend variant.

GPUIntel Arc A580Intel Arc B580
ArchitectureXe HPGXe2 HPG
ProcessTSMC N6TSMC N4
Xe Cores24TBC
Ray Tracing Units24TBC
XMX AI Engines384TBC
Graphics Clock1700 MHz2800 MHz
Memory8GB GDDR612GB GDDR6
Memory Interface256-bit192-bit
TGP185WTBC

The specs are still incomplete because we don't have the complete chip and power configuration; however, if Battlemage products are already popping up on Amazon (the listings have been removed), the rumors of an early December launch look very likely.

Still, it's unclear if Intel will launch one or two models. On that note, we're more excited to see what the Intel Arc B750 brings to the table as a potential GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 competitor.

Photo of the ASRock Challenger Intel ARC A580 Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASRock Challenger Intel ARC A580 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$169.99 USD
$179.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2024 at 9:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, videocardz.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

