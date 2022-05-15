All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel: yeah, our Arc A770, A750, A580, A380, A310 models are coming

Intel's latest Arc GPU drivers list unannounced desktop GPU models: Arc A770, A750, A580, A380, and A310 models teased just now.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 15 2022 9:59 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is still preparing its Arc GPU family for the desktop, but now we have some unannounced Arc GPUs for the desktop that have appeared in the new beta GPU drivers.

Intel: yeah, our Arc A770, A750, A580, A380, A310 models are coming 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Inside of the new v30.0.101.1723 drivers we have 5 new desktop Arc GPU SKUs: the A770, A750, A580, A380 and A310. The higher-end A780 isn't anywhere to be seen, nor is the A350 series GPU.

The list also includes the Intel Arc Pro A40/A50 and A30M GPUs for laptops, as they'll be destined for workstation and professional solutions in the future. All of this doesn't really matter, as Intel will be launching its new Arc GPUs as an exclusive to China at first... which I truly don't understand... I don't understand this entire launch from Intel to be honest.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$597.00
$599.21$599.99$603.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2022 at 9:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.