Intel: yeah, our Arc A770, A750, A580, A380, A310 models are coming
Intel's latest Arc GPU drivers list unannounced desktop GPU models: Arc A770, A750, A580, A380, and A310 models teased just now.
@anthony256
Published Sun, May 15 2022 9:59 PM CDT
Intel is still preparing its Arc GPU family for the desktop, but now we have some unannounced Arc GPUs for the desktop that have appeared in the new beta GPU drivers.
Inside of the new v30.0.101.1723 drivers we have 5 new desktop Arc GPU SKUs: the A770, A750, A580, A380 and A310. The higher-end A780 isn't anywhere to be seen, nor is the A350 series GPU.
The list also includes the Intel Arc Pro A40/A50 and A30M GPUs for laptops, as they'll be destined for workstation and professional solutions in the future. All of this doesn't really matter, as Intel will be launching its new Arc GPUs as an exclusive to China at first... which I truly don't understand... I don't understand this entire launch from Intel to be honest.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
