This tiny little Intel pre-production Arc A310 graphics card is cute

Intel pre-production Arc A310 is small, with a single-slot, dual-fan design. The entry-level Arc GPU should handle low-end tasks.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 17 2022 7:10 PM CDT
Intel seems to have kinda kicked off its marketing campaign, without changing much: giving their new cards to YouTubers (this isn't free) to save on huge multi-million-dollar marketing campaigns... and now, we have a tease of the smaller (and what should be called the) Intel Arc A310 graphics card.

This tiny little Intel pre-production Arc A310 graphics card is cute 01 | TweakTown.com
In a new photo, Alexey "Unwinder" Nikolaychuk aka the creator of RivaTuner/MSI Afterburner overclocking tools for graphics cards, posted a picture of the new Intel Arc A310 underneath a picture of MSI's absolutely mammoth GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card.

We don't know what pre-production card this actually is, but it should be the Arc A380... with a tiny card and dual-fan cooler and single-slot (?) design. We shouldn't have too much longer to wait before we see the full details on Intel's new tiny, and cute Arc A310 graphics card. In this area of the GPU market, AMD has its new Radeon RX 6400 and NVIDIA with its GeForce GTX 1630 graphics cards (also available in low-profile, and single-slot designs).

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

