This tiny little Intel pre-production Arc A310 graphics card is cute

Intel seems to have kinda kicked off its marketing campaign, without changing much: giving their new cards to YouTubers (this isn't free) to save on huge multi-million-dollar marketing campaigns... and now, we have a tease of the smaller (and what should be called the) Intel Arc A310 graphics card.

In a new photo, Alexey "Unwinder" Nikolaychuk aka the creator of RivaTuner/MSI Afterburner overclocking tools for graphics cards, posted a picture of the new Intel Arc A310 underneath a picture of MSI's absolutely mammoth GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X graphics card.

We don't know what pre-production card this actually is, but it should be the Arc A380... with a tiny card and dual-fan cooler and single-slot (?) design. We shouldn't have too much longer to wait before we see the full details on Intel's new tiny, and cute Arc A310 graphics card. In this area of the GPU market, AMD has its new Radeon RX 6400 and NVIDIA with its GeForce GTX 1630 graphics cards (also available in low-profile, and single-slot designs).