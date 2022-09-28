Intel XeSS roams its way into Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the PC

Intel has launched its XeSS technology which has found its way into Death Stranding Director's Cut, as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider... now updated on the PC with support for XeSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider received its new patch over Steam, and then was confirmed with the new Steam notes for the game where the developer explains it "added XeSS graphics support for DX12-compatible systems". CapFrameX has already used an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card in Shadow of the Tomb Raider with XeSS enabled -- remember, XeSS works on Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA graphics cards -- with some surprising results.

In the benchmarks, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was running at 3840 x 1600 (not quite 4K) on Ultra settings with RT enabled on the Radeon RX 6800 XT with XeSS enabled. With XeSS disabled, the RX 6800 XT is capable of 46FPS average, while with XeSS on Performance mode the RX 6800 XT drives far higher frames up to 75FPS average.

Intel XeSS scales well from native 4K, with Ultra Quality mode pumping out 52FPS, Quality mode with 60FPS average, and Balanced mode with 66FPS average in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. This is just XeSS 1.0 so we'll have to give it time, just like NVIDIA DLSS 1.0 was alright, DLSS 2.0 was great, and further revisions of DLSS 2.x were incredible... DLSS 3 is next level amazing... so I can't wait to see how XeSS matures to 2.x and beyond.

