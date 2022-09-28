All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel XeSS roams its way into Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the PC

Intel XeSS launched and immediately enters Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Death Stranding Director's Cut, works on Arc, Radeon, and GeForce graphics cards.

Intel XeSS roams its way into Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the PC
Published Sep 28, 2022 9:34 PM CDT
1 minute & 3 seconds read time

Intel has launched its XeSS technology which has found its way into Death Stranding Director's Cut, as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider... now updated on the PC with support for XeSS.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider received its new patch over Steam, and then was confirmed with the new Steam notes for the game where the developer explains it "added XeSS graphics support for DX12-compatible systems". CapFrameX has already used an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card in Shadow of the Tomb Raider with XeSS enabled -- remember, XeSS works on Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA graphics cards -- with some surprising results.

Intel XeSS roams its way into Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the PC 03 | TweakTown.com
5

In the benchmarks, Shadow of the Tomb Raider was running at 3840 x 1600 (not quite 4K) on Ultra settings with RT enabled on the Radeon RX 6800 XT with XeSS enabled. With XeSS disabled, the RX 6800 XT is capable of 46FPS average, while with XeSS on Performance mode the RX 6800 XT drives far higher frames up to 75FPS average.

Intel XeSS roams its way into Shadow of the Tomb Raider on the PC 04 | TweakTown.com
5

Intel XeSS scales well from native 4K, with Ultra Quality mode pumping out 52FPS, Quality mode with 60FPS average, and Balanced mode with 66FPS average in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. This is just XeSS 1.0 so we'll have to give it time, just like NVIDIA DLSS 1.0 was alright, DLSS 2.0 was great, and further revisions of DLSS 2.x were incredible... DLSS 3 is next level amazing... so I can't wait to see how XeSS matures to 2.x and beyond.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider's new update on the PC which adds Intel XeSS support right now on Steam.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, store.steampowered.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

