Intel Arc Pro B70 'Big Battlemage' gaming performance tested, a lot faster than the Arc Pro B60

Gaming performance on the Intel Arc Pro B70 shows us that an Intel Arc B770 'Big Battlemage' GPU would have been a decent 1440p performer.

TL;DR: Intel's fully unlocked Big Battlemage GPU debuts as the Arc Pro B70 workstation card, not targeting gamers. Performance tests show it outpaces the Arc Pro B60 by about 45%, with significant FPS gains in Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Monster Hunter Wilds at 1440p, hinting at strong mid-range potential.

Intel has finally released its fully unlocked 'Big Battlemage' graphics card; however, it's arrived in Intel Arc Pro B70 form and not a card aimed at the PC gaming market. This means the existing Intel Arc B580 remains the company's flagship PC gaming GPU, an affordable mainstream offering with performance comparable to the GeForce RTX 4060.

2 Intel Arc Pro B70 gaming performance at 1440p compared to the Arc Pro B60, image credit: Level1Techs.

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However, with the Intel Arc Pro B70 now out in the wild, we've got our first look at the Intel Arc Pro B70's gaming performance compared to the Intel Arc Pro B60 courtesy of Level1Techs. Even though these are two workstation cards, the results are a good indicator of what an Intel Arc B770 versus Intel Arc B580 gaming showdown might have looked like - with 'Big Battlemage' proving to be around 45% faster.

These results cover three games testing at 1080p and 1440p: Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Monster Hunter Wilds. With hardware-intensive Cyberpunk 2077's performance jumping from 58 FPS to 83 FPS at 1440p on Ultra settings, Intel's 'Big Battlemage' could have been a real disruptor in the affordable mid-range space.

Looking at other 1440p results, Shadow of the Tomb Raider's performance increases from 100 FPS on the Arc Pro B60 to 148 FPS on the Arc Pro B70, with Monster Hunter Wilds' performance increasing from 37 FPS to 55 FPS.

With its 32 Xe cores and 32GB of GDDR6 memory and $949 USD price tag, the Intel Arc Pro B70 isn't exactly the sort of GPU anyone should pick up for gaming, as these results serve as more of a 'what if' scenario of a world where memory pricing and GPU hardware was readily available and Intel actually went ahead and launched the Intel Arc B770 in 2024 or 2025.