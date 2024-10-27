All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K's in-built Arc Graphics can run DOOM Eternal at 1080p 60 FPS

The new flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 285K's built-in Arc GPU is surprisingly capable, with many PC games playable at 1080p at 60 FPS.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K CPU offers improved efficiency and multi-threaded performance, but falls short in gaming compared to AMD's Zen 5 lineup. The integrated graphics on the chip show promising results, matching the performance of a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti in some games.

With the launch of the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU last week, Team Blue's latest flagship has been tested in several workloads. Per our in-depth review, the new chip is more efficient than previous Intel generations (though still power-hungry), and performance excels in multi-threaded workloads. However, regarding gaming performance, "Arrow Lake feels underdone," with results falling below the entire Zen 5 lineup from AMD.

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K's in-built Arc Graphics can run DOOM Eternal at 1080p 60 FPS 2
2

Our review also examined the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K's iGPU performance. The built-in 4 x Xe Cores using Arc graphics technology present a sizable step up for Intel compared to previous generations. Although it's not something that most people will use - for example, Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 desktop chips only feature integrated graphics for basic troubleshooting - it's still cool to see.

In addition to our review that tested the iGPU in games like F1 22 and Far Cry 6, YouTube channel ETA Prime has put together a video focusing primarily on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K's integrated graphics performance. 60+ FPS DOOM Eternal, anyone?

It's impressive that Intel put a somewhat capable GPU on its new flagship desktop CPU for enthusiasts. The results and 3DMark Time Spy score of 2631 show that the Core Ultra 9 285K's 4 x Xe Core iGPU's overall performance can match the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. Granted, Intel's XeSS upscaling and AMD's open-source Framge Generation do some of the heavy lifting, but it's still a decent showing.

  • DOOM Eternal - 68 FPS Average at 1080p Medium Settings
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 60 FPS Average at 1080p Medium Settings
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - 40 FPS Average (60+ with FSR Frame Generation) at 1080p Medium Settings
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 40 FPS Average (with XeSS) at 1080p Medium Settings
  • Fallout 4 - 60 FPS Average at 1080p Medium Settings
  • Overwatch 2 - 120+ FPS Average at 1080p Medium/Low Settings
  • Spider-Man Remastered - 40 FPS Average (80+ with FSR Frame Generation) at 1080p Medium Settings
  • Cyberpunk 2077 - 42 FPS Average (with XeSS) at 1080p Low Settings

Watch the full video breakdown below.

Senior Editor

Newsletter Subscription
