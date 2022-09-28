Death Stranding Director's Cut on PC now supports Intel XeSS tech

Death Stranding Director's Cut has just been updated on the PC, adding support for Intel XeSS technology... before Intel Arc GPUs are even on the market, ironically.

Hideo Kojima's last game is now upgraded with Intel's AI-enhanced upscaling technology, delivering 4K visuals at performance levels of lower resolution rendering to create a "more immersive experience" in Death Stranding Director's Cut, explained in a post detailing the update on Death Stranding's Steam page.

It's good to see that a big title like Death Stranding has Intel XeSS technology support, but as big as the game is, it doesn't have a gigantic player base. Secondly, Intel (like AMD and NVIDIA do) throw money at developers like Kojima Productions, but it doesn't matter: XeSS needs to be in as many games as possible, as soon as possible.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is available right now on both the PC and PlayStation 5.

The update on Death Stranding Director's Cut page on Steam explains: "Intel's AI-enhanced upscaling technology will deliver ultra-high-definition visuals at performance levels of lower resolution rendering to create a more immersive experience for the game. We can't wait for you to try it out for yourselves".

Intel initially debuted XeSS support on its Arc GPU inside of Death Stranding Director's Cut back at CES 2022 in January, with other optimizations for its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs in the game, too. Intel is working directly with Kojima Productions and 505 Games to bring their game to the PC, which as I said above, explains the XeSS support.