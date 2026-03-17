Death Stranding 2's PC version adds ray-tracing, DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's PC version will add ray-tracing support for reflections and ambient occlusion as well as introduce a new game mode.

TL;DR: Death Stranding 2's PC version launches with optional ray-tracing support for enhanced visuals, plus native DLSS, FSR, and XeSS upscaling. It offers ultrawide display support, keyboard/mouse controls, and DualSense integration. The PC version also adds a challenging new "to the wilder" mode that's coming to PS5.

In a new post on Sony's official PlayStation Blog, Kojima Productions' Jay Boor has outlined what to expect with the PC version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which is set to launch at the end of this week. In addition to a new "to the wilder" mode coming to the PS5 version of the game, we've also got details of the ray-tracing support for "high-end PC hardware."

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This will be part of a new graphics mode that goes beyond the 'Very High' graphics settings and includes ray-traced reflections and ambient occlusion to enhance the game's presentation and image fidelity. Ray-traced ambient occlusion is one of those subtle but meaningful upgrades that enhances the detail between objects, which in turn makes everything in the world look more grounded and realistic.

That said, ray-tracing in Death Stranding 2 is entirely optional and not a part of the recommended specs or required to "enjoy the game as intended." With the Sony first-party studio Nixxes Software handling development of the PC version, it's set to launch with a wide range of PC-friendly features, including native support for NVIDIA's DLSS, AMD's FSR, and Intel's XeSS for super-resolution/upscaling and frame generation.

Death Stranding 2 was one of the most visually impressive PS5 games last year, and the recommended specs call for a GeForce RTX 3070 or a Radeon RX 6800 for the optimal 1440p 60FPS experience. That said, the game has been optimized to run on a wide range of hardware configurations, with GeForce RTX 3060 owners still able to play at 1080p 60FPS.

In addition to this, there's ultrawide (21:9) and super-ultrawide (32:9) support for those with cinematic widescreen displays, keyboard and mouse controls, and support for Sony's DualSense controller, which integrates all the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality seen on the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

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As for the new "to the wilder" mode, it's described as the "ultimate gameplay challenge" designed to test your "porter skills to the extreme in merciless environments filled with deadly enemies."