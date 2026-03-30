Death Stranding 2: On the Beach hits new sales milestone following PC release

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, releasing on PC, has been a massive success, with an analytics firm stating it accounts for 20% of total sales.

TL;DR: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach sold 2 million units, earning $110 million on PS5 and $32.6 million on PC, with PC release boosting overall sales by 20% and increasing PS5 sales. PC players average 18 hours of gameplay, while Sony may reduce PC releases due to the upcoming Steam Machine.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launched on PC on March 19, 2026, and according to new statistics provided by Alinea Analytics, the sequel has now passed a new sales milestone.

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The new stats claim that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has now sold 2 million units, generating an estimated $110 million on PS5 and $32.6 million on PC. The release on PC boosted Death Stranding 2 sales by approximately 20%, and what is interesting is that it also caused a spike in PS5 sales, which analysts are describing as an "effective re-marketing tool for PS5, too."

Not only was Death Stranding 2 re-marketed to consumers through user-generated content such as gameplay videos and commentary, but it also received a sizable price cut to assist in sales conversion. Furthermore, PC players aren't just buying the game and not playing; the analytics firm reports that PC players have an average playtime of 18 hours in Death Stranding 2, with over a third of the player base having already played 20 hours or more. These sales figures come after the title leaked in full two days before the launch.

Unfortunately, this is likely one of the last PC releases for Sony, as rumors indicate the publisher is pulling back from the PC over the looming Steam Machine release, as Sony would effectively be providing its new competitor access to its biggest value proposition, exclusives. If you are interested in learning more about how Steam Machine is the biggest threat to the duopoly of Microsoft and Sony, check out the link below.