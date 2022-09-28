Deadpool 3 features Hugh Jackman, intros Wolverine into the MCU

Ryan Reynolds has tweeted news of the next Deadpool movie, which will introduce Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the MCU. The introduction is awesome, and just the way I'd expect Reynolds and Jackman to be in Deadpool 3.

Ryan is being his usual self, tweeting that it's been hard keeping his mouth sewn shut about this one, after news back in late 2019 that Deadpool 3 would be with Marvel Studios (which is now owned by Disney). Ryan starts off by trolling us as usual, saying that he's been working on Deadpool 3 but he's been coming up blank... but we all know he knows what's going on.

Just as Ryan says "but we did have one idea" as Hugh Jackman (or at least a body double, or VFX) walks behind him, to which Ryan quips "Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" to which Jackman replies "Yeah, sure, Ryan".

If you move over to Hugh Jackman's official Twitter account, the actor recently shared Ryan's video and then added once again "Yeah, sure".

We also get a release date for Deadpool 3 at the end of the video, which will debut on September 6, 2024. That's a while between movies, with the original Deadpool releasing in February 2016, its sequel Deadpool 2 launching debuting in May 2018: two years between the two Deadpool movies. Ryan announced Deadpool 3 was in the works with Marvel Studios in December 2019, and here we are nearly three years later and we're still another two years away from Deadpool 3.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool 3 is happening with Marvel Studios

However, I'm a huge fan of both Ryan Reynolds -- a massive fan of Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place (and Waiting... and most of his other movies) -- as well as fellow Aussie in Hugh Jackman. His portrayal as Wolverine is some OG sh*t, and I truly can't wait to see what he can do with another R-rated movie in Deadpool 3.

It's just such a pity we have to wait until 2024 to see Deadpool 3, but I can't wait to see the two actors tease the movie continuously like this (and out of absolutely nowhere, I might add) over the next couple of years.