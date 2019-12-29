Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool 3 is happening with Marvel Studios

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 9 mins ago

Ryan Reynolds has given the world an update on the process of Deadpool 3, now that Disney acquired Fox -- and Marvel Studios.

After the Disney-Fox merger, people were concerned over what would happen to the next Deadpool movie. Fox had the rights, but Disney owned the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- of which Deadpool was hard to fit in, and vica versa, because of various legalities. But now? Well, it's all water under Disney's gigantic bridge

During a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was asked about Deadpool 3 and we have some news to share. Reynolds said: "Yeah, we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it".

Deadpool 3 is in the works, and I can't wait to see what the team can pull off under Disney/Marvel/Fox.

