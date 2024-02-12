Deadpool & Wolverine trailer drops, you can check it out right here

Deadpool 3 has been in the works for a while now, but now we have the official trailer and a new name: Deadpool & Wolverine; check it out:

Deadpool & Wolverine has returning characters and new ones, with Ryan Reynolds back as the titular Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson. Deadpool's own Task Force X members are back, even though they all met their fate in Deadpool 2, so we have some time travel at play here, as shown with Deadpool's time-travel shenanigans at the end of Deadpool 2.

There are some beautiful throwback scenes in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, where TVA agents surround Deadpool. Then he throws a hand up, telling them to wait, just like the highway scene in the original Deadpool when he quips about why he wears a red suit (because bad guys can't see him bleed).

Deadpool & Wolverine's trailer has multiple references to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), where Wade enters thanks to the TVA and the introduction of Mr. Paradox, who is played by Matthew Macfayden of Succession fame, without his beautiful American accent, however. On the TVA monitors, you can see multiple scenes from the MCU, which is a really nice touch for the trailer.

We see Iron Man and the entire Avengers lineup from the Age of Ultron, with an electric-ready Thor from the end of Thor: Ragnarok also shown. There are also some shots from Captain America: The Winter Soldier (one of my favorite MCU movies) that show Deadpool saluting Captain America, playing on Wade Wilson's love for Steve Rogers from the original comics.

Deadpool next to the 2015 Secret Wars comic book (source: Deadpool & Wolverine trailer)

Towards the end of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, we see Deadpool getting his ass kicked (as usual, really), sliding across the ground, and next to a torn-up, battle-worn comic book. This looks to be an issue from 2015's Secret Wars crossover, a tease for Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie that's slated for 2027.

Deadpool with Wolverine's shadow over him (source: Deadpool & Wolverine trailer)

We see Deadpool looking up to someone approaching him, with the shadow of Wolverine towering over him, but we don't know which exact Wolverine this is. It could be Wolverine from the past X-Men movies -- made by Fox -- which is why Deadpool is fighting in front of the 20th Century Fox logo. Deadpool being Deadpool, really.

Speaking of X-Men, Pyro returns from X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, played by Aaron Stanford. This means we could see a potential team-up between Deadpool and Logan, fighting a version of Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants in the Void at the end of Time... and being the Marvel Jesus that he says he is to the MCU.

