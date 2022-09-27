Intel Core i9-13900KS Special Edition CPU: launches in 2023 at 6.0GHz+
Intel's very first 6.0GHz CPU is launching, and should arrive as the Core i9-13900KS Special Edition CPU which rocks out at 6.0GHz out of the box.
Intel kicked off its Innovation event today, unveiling everything we need to know about the 13th Gen Core "Rocket Lake" CPUs and the company's first-ever 6.0GHz CPU teased.
The company teased a new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU with 6.0GHz out of the box, in limited volumes early next year. We should expect Intel to call it the Core i9-13900KS processor in Special Edition form, with KS-series processors being pre-binned we should expect the best power efficiency and of course: stability at ridiculous high CPU clocks.
Intel didn't detail whether the 6.0GHz clocks will be across all of the cores or just a particular number of them, but if it's anything like the Core i9-12900KS "Alder Lake" CPU which had a 5.5GHz all-core, the Core i9-13900KS with 6.0GHz all-core would be very, very nice to see.
At the time, Intel was charting a $150 premium for the Core i9-12900KS over the Core i9-12900K with $739 versus $589. Intel has just launched the new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU at $589, so if we expect the same $150 or so premium then the Core i9-13900KS could (this isn't clear yet) offer 6.0GHz all-core CPU clocks for $739 in early 2023.
AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors hit retail today actually, as Intel just launched its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, but a new 6.0GHz CPU from Intel would surely blow AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor out of the water, right? Well, AMD has something up its sleeve, too.
We can expect Intel to announce its new Core i9-13900KS processor with 6.0GHz clocks out of the box at CES 2023, just in time for AMD which is reportedly going to launch its new second-gen 3D V-Cache technology and new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor that will compete directly against Intel's new Core i9-13900KS and its nifty 6.0GHz+ clocks.
AMD's new Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor is expected to offer a good chunk of performance on top of the Ryzen 9 7950X processor, with the new second-gen 3D V-Cache to offer more performance to the Ryzen 7 7850X3D processor, too. AMD should be going toe-to-toe with near-6GHz clocks and second-gen 3D V-Cache technology against Intel's new 6GHz Raptor Lake beast.