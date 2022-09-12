Intel confirms Raptor Lake CPU: the first with 6GHz at STOCK settings

Intel has hosted its Intel Tech Tour in Israel, where it's confirmed that the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU has been used to break world records with a CPU frequency of 8GHz.

Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" is the first at 6GHz (source: HardwareLuxx)

It's not the first time Intel has had its flagship processor pushed to 8000MHz+ with the current 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" platform last year, but now the upcoming 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" platform is here with its own version of 8000MHz+ and thanks to its improved innards, well, we can't wait.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will have up to 15% more single-threaded performance, and up to 41% more multi-threaded performance over the current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. The news was confirmed during the Intel Tech Tour to those on tour, pun intended, with Intel confirming that Raptor Lake will be the first with an SKU that's offered at over 6GHz stock, but didn't nail down the details on which exact SKU that will be.

We shouldn't expect Intel's new Core i9-13900K processor to hit 6GHz out of the box, but we should expect an even bigger roar from a beefed-up Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900KS or something similar. Intel is going to be competing with AMD and its also beefed-up Zen 4 processors with second-gen 3D V-Cache added on the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor that the purported new Core i9-13900KS at 6GHz will be competing against.

Intel could choose to unveil the new Raptor Lake CPU at 6GHz during CES 2023, which is a few months from now and around the same time as AMD's upcoming Zen 4-based 3D V-Cache CPUs are meant to be announced. Intel isn't going to take the CPU battle sitting on its hands, it'll be ready to battle, and it'll battle harder than it has ever before.

8GHz with the new Raptor Lake CPU is also cool to see, but it has been done before... we need to see Intel's new Raptor Lake CPU pushed to a much higher 8.7GHz if it wants to hit new heights.