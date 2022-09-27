All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' flasgship CPU leaks onto Newegg for $660, Core i7-13700K costs $450, Core i5-13600K costs $330.

Published Sep 27, 2022 6:57 PM CDT
Intel is merely hours away from unveiling its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs with the new range of Raptor Lake processors receiving some official pricing, leaked by Newegg.

Newegg has listed all of Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs ahead of the Intel Innovation event, where we should see the company detail the entire stack of chips. Intel's new Core i9-13900K processor is priced at $660, while the Core i9-13900KF (which drops the integrated GPU) for $630.

Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU turns up on Newegg, costs 0 01 | TweakTown.com
Under that, we drop a couple of hundred dollars down to $450 for the Core i7-13700K processor, taking $20 off down to $430 for the Core i7-13700KF (once again, without the integrated GPU). Newegg lastly lists the Core i5-13600K for $330, and shaves another $20 down to $310 for the Core i5-13600KF processor.

Now that we know the pricing of Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs we can compare them (and their prices) against the current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. VideoCardz broke it down, confirming that we're looking at over 10% across the board for the new Raptor Lake chips.

Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU turns up on Newegg, costs $660 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel Alder Lake CPU pricing vs Raptor Lake CPU pricing:

  • Core i9-1x900K: $590 → $660 (+70 USD)
  • Core i9-1x900KF: $565 → $630 (+65 USD)
  • Core i7-1x700K: $410 → $450 (+40 USD)
  • Core i7-1x700KF: $385 → $430 (+45 USD)
  • Core i5-1x600K: $290 → $330 (+40 USD)
  • Core i5-1x600KF: $265 → $310 (+45 USD)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

