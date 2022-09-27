Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU turns up on Newegg, costs $660
Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' flasgship CPU leaks onto Newegg for $660, Core i7-13700K costs $450, Core i5-13600K costs $330.
Intel is merely hours away from unveiling its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs with the new range of Raptor Lake processors receiving some official pricing, leaked by Newegg.
Newegg has listed all of Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs ahead of the Intel Innovation event, where we should see the company detail the entire stack of chips. Intel's new Core i9-13900K processor is priced at $660, while the Core i9-13900KF (which drops the integrated GPU) for $630.
Under that, we drop a couple of hundred dollars down to $450 for the Core i7-13700K processor, taking $20 off down to $430 for the Core i7-13700KF (once again, without the integrated GPU). Newegg lastly lists the Core i5-13600K for $330, and shaves another $20 down to $310 for the Core i5-13600KF processor.
Now that we know the pricing of Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs we can compare them (and their prices) against the current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. VideoCardz broke it down, confirming that we're looking at over 10% across the board for the new Raptor Lake chips.
- Read more: Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU teased in new video at 5.8GHz
- Read more: Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU used to breach 8GHz+ barrier
- Read more: Intel Core i9-13900K: 24 cores, 32 threads at up to 5.8GHz, 253W power
- Read more: ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme + Core i9-13900K + $20 cooler @ 6.5GHz
Intel Alder Lake CPU pricing vs Raptor Lake CPU pricing:
- Core i9-1x900K: $590 → $660 (+70 USD)
- Core i9-1x900KF: $565 → $630 (+65 USD)
- Core i7-1x700K: $410 → $450 (+40 USD)
- Core i7-1x700KF: $385 → $430 (+45 USD)
- Core i5-1x600K: $290 → $330 (+40 USD)
- Core i5-1x600KF: $265 → $310 (+45 USD)