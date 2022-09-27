Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU turns up on Newegg, costs $660

Intel is merely hours away from unveiling its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs with the new range of Raptor Lake processors receiving some official pricing, leaked by Newegg.

Newegg has listed all of Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs ahead of the Intel Innovation event, where we should see the company detail the entire stack of chips. Intel's new Core i9-13900K processor is priced at $660, while the Core i9-13900KF (which drops the integrated GPU) for $630.

Under that, we drop a couple of hundred dollars down to $450 for the Core i7-13700K processor, taking $20 off down to $430 for the Core i7-13700KF (once again, without the integrated GPU). Newegg lastly lists the Core i5-13600K for $330, and shaves another $20 down to $310 for the Core i5-13600KF processor.

Now that we know the pricing of Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs we can compare them (and their prices) against the current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs. VideoCardz broke it down, confirming that we're looking at over 10% across the board for the new Raptor Lake chips.

Intel Alder Lake CPU pricing vs Raptor Lake CPU pricing: