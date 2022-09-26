All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU teased in new video at 5.8GHz

Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU teased at max boost frequency of 5.8GHz in new video with 'performance one couldn't have dreamed of'.

Published Sep 26, 2022 11:20 PM CDT
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

In a video that has since been made private, Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" flagship CPU has been teased at its rock-and-roll 5.8GHz boost frequency.

The teaser for Intel's next-gen Core i9-13900K processor will deliver "performance one couldn't have dreamed of" with its 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficiency cores that will spool up to an impressive 5.8GHz. Intel will host its Innovation event tomorrow, with the tech press and analysts in the air and on the way to the event as you're reading this.

Intel Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' CPU teased in new video at 5.8GHz 02 | TweakTown.com
3

There's not much else shown off here about the Intel Core i9-13900K processor, but we have previously seen the Raptor Lake CPU breaching the rather impressive 8GHz barrier. In previous rumors, we saw the Core i9-13900K and its 24 cores and 32 threads of CPU power hitting 5.8GHz and using 253W of power to reach that frequency.

Intel's new Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU was used inside of an ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme motherboard and -- get this -- a $20 cooler, overclocked up to 6.5GHz. We will know everything we need to know about Intel's full fleet of 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and the upcoming Z790 motherboards that we'll see from the usual motherboard makers like ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, MSI, and others.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

