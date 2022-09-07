Store
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme + Core i9-13900K + $20 cooler @ 6.5GHz

ASUS's next-gen ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme motherboard spotted: powered with Intel Core i9-13900K and a $200 cooler, single-threaded boost hits 6.5GHz.

Published Sep 7, 2022 7:24 PM CDT
2 minutes & 16 seconds read time

Intel will launch its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU family and new Z790 motherboards later this month, but we are getting a closer look at the new flagship Raptor Lake-ready motherboard from ASUS in the form of the ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme motherboard is being tested, benchmarked, and overclocked to its limits by overclocker Roberto Sampaio. Inside, the Z790-based motherboard is running Intel's new flagship Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU, which the overclocker notes is boosting up to 6.5GHz on single-core under light loads.

The overclocker notes that he's testing out the new Z790 motherboard and Core i9-13900K, adding that the "12900K is a kid compared to the 13900K". Roberto said that under full load, Intel's new Core i9-13900K processor had its P-cores running at 5.7GHz and the E-cores running at 4.4GHz but adds that he only started testing yesterday.

We've seen previous rumors of Intel Core i9-13900KF qualifying samples "QS" processors hitting 6.2GHz on water chiller setups, where power consumption numbers were hitting 420W on the CPU alone. In other news, the Intel Core i9-13900K processor reportedly has an "extreme 350W performance mode" on some motherboards, where I'm sure the new ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme motherboard is one of them.

This is actually the very first Z790 motherboard that we've seen so far, after months and months of leaks on the Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs in multiple SKUs: from the Core i9-13900K down to the Core i5-13600K processors.

Intel will officially unveil and release its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 motherboards at its "Intel Innovation" event that runs between September 27-28, so we don't have much longer to wait at all. They will be competing directly against AMD's newly-announced Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors and new enthusiast-grade X670E motherboards.

Intel Core i9-13900K + DDR5-6000 CL40 memory benchmarked

Early AIDA64 memory benchmarks were also provided, with Roberto using ADATA XPG Lancer RGB 32GB DDR5-6000 CL40 memory kit. The memory was pushing 98012MB/sec reads, and up to 94182MB/sec writes with 65.6ns latency.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, overclock.net, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

