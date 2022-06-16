All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Overwatch 2 content roadmap: Season 1 starts Oct 4, Season 2 on Dec 6

Blizzard unveils Overwatch 2's new content roadmap: new seasons every 9 weeks, Battle Passes, and there are NO loot boxes!

Published Thu, Jun 16 2022 6:58 PM CDT
Blizzard promised it would make things more clear at its Overwatch 2 reveal event, and the developer did: Overwatch 2 is completely free-to-play, has NO loot boxes, will have a new season every 9 weeks, and Battles Passes are being thrown into the mix.

Overwatch 2 content roadmap: Season 1 starts Oct 4, Season 2 on Dec 6 01 | TweakTown.com

Overwatch 2 will be launching with 3 new heroes -- Sojourn, Junker Queen, and another unknown support hero -- while another big change to the OW roster is the new Battle Pass system. Blizzard will be giving Overwatch 2 players cosmetics (skins, etc), XP boosters, and more with up to 100 levels to unlock.

Season 1 of Overwatch 2 kicks off on October 4, when the game launches, while Season 2 starts 9 weeks later on December 6. There will be 3 new heroes launching with the game, another tank hero with Season 2, and "new heroes" promised for future seasons. A new map and 30+ skins will launch with Season 2, as well as a new Mythic skin.

The future seasons of Overwatch 2 will include new heroes, maps, skins, Battle Passes, modes, and the upcoming PvE will begin. The PvE experience will "push the story forward through PvE experiences beginning in 2023".

Overwatch 2 will go into beta on June 28, where we'll get an early look at what the first season has to offer. It'll be launching in beta form on not just the PCs this time (like Blizzard did with the Overwatch 2 closed beta) but also on the consoles, too.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

