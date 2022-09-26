'Radeon Monster Profile' tool for RDNA 2: RX 6800 XT beats RTX 3090 Ti

We are only weeks away from AMD's big next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series "RDNA 3" graphics cards reveal on November 3, but ahead of that there's Radeon Monster Profile.

Radeon Monster Profile (RMP) is made by developer Yuri "1usmus" Bubliy, who is the creator of Hydra, and last teased Hydra 1.2 and its new OC tool that would auto-tune your RDNA 2 GPU, as well as including Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU support.

Radeon Monster Profile introduction: RX 6800 XT + RMP 370 > RTX 3090 Ti

But the new Radeon Monster Profile is something exciting: it combines the unique settings and a new volt-frequency curve for AMD's current-gen RDNA 2 GPUs, which will let the graphics card you own "reveal its maximum potential". Yuri explains that he paid particular attention to the memory subsystem, where the operating voltage was reduced by 6% which reduced the heat of the GDDR6 memory modules.

Yuri adds the main mechanism for increasing performance is to boost the requested core frequency relative to the operating frequency, where he discovered a 300MHz frequency increase to the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Yuri says the profiles are universal and adaptive, and they don't affect factory settings for thermal throttling and fans.

Radeon Monster Profile doesn't increase the operating voltage or change the current limit, where Yuri notes that the "only important prerequisite is a good cooling system", also noting that the non-reference Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards are normally fine. RMP will be an "integral part" of HYDRA moving forward, with multiple profiles that will have different maximum allowable power limits.

Less power, more performance... what isn't there to love?

As you can see, with RMP enabled on the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT it can actually beat NVIDIA's best current-gen GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card... at least in 3DMark TimeSpy. The GA102-based GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also uses a considerable amount of power -- 450W -- compared to the stock Radeon RX 6800 XT with 255W, and even when it's tuned (and beating the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti) the RX 6800 XT + "RMP 370" enabled uses 370W.

If you look at it from a frames-per-dollar perspective, RMP is really, really helping out AMD and its RDNA 2-based GPUs here.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT was run with the "RMP 305" which bumps the power from 255W stock, to 305W (5W more than the reference RX 6900 XT) but still 145W less than the RTX 3090 Ti. Yuri notes that RMP will not only increase performance, but it will also save you money.

Yuri teased on Twitter: "Fall plans. You already heard about my new calculator for DDR5 (demo soon), today it's time to tell you about the presets for RDNA2 video cards which could surprise you. 🔴 RX 6800XT > 🟢 RTX 3090TI this is reality. 🔥RADEON MONSTER PROFILE (RMP)".