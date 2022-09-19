Rockstar Games officially responds to GTA 6 leaks
Rockstar Games has acknowledged the GTA 6 leaks, confirmed they are real, and delivers an official response on the hack and what it means for gamers.
GTA 6's leaks were recently confirmed by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, and now Rockstar Games has also verified the situation.
In a recent statement, Rockstar acknowledges that its servers were infiltrated and says that developers are "extremely disappointed" that so much information, footage, and screenshots have been released to the public. Rockstar says the leaks will not affect development of its ongoing projects or live services (interesting that this is plural, indicating R* is working on more than one game and likely refers to GTA 6 and the new game's online component).
We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.
At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.
We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, your players, and truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.