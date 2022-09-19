Rockstar Games officially responds to GTA 6 leaks

Rockstar Games has officially responded to the recent GTA VI leaks and delivers updates on the current status of the game.

GTA 6's leaks were recently confirmed by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, and now Rockstar Games has also verified the situation.

In a recent statement, Rockstar acknowledges that its servers were infiltrated and says that developers are "extremely disappointed" that so much information, footage, and screenshots have been released to the public. Rockstar says the leaks will not affect development of its ongoing projects or live services (interesting that this is plural, indicating R* is working on more than one game and likely refers to GTA 6 and the new game's online component).