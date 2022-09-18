GTA 6 leak confirmed real, one of the biggest leaks in gaming history

The recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks are absolutely real...and Rockstar Games has been demoralized by the massive data infiltration.

A hacker has infiltrated Rockstar Games' internal servers and stole 3GB worth of early GTA 6 footage, photos, and source code for the game. The hacker, who has also claimed credit for the damaging Uber hack, published the confidential data publicly and the leaks have been widely circulated in the last 11 hours, delivering a crushing blow to the developers at Rockstar Games. At the time of writing there were reports that source code for GTA VI has been released alongside 90 videos of pre-alpha Grand Theft Auto VI footage.

Reporters with sources close to Rockstar Games have confirmed the leaks are authentic. "Not that there was much doubt, but I've confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend's massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real," Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports.

"The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games."

The hacker, who goes by the name of "teapotuberhacker," says that they've acquired even more stolen data including closely-guarded source code for Grand Theft Auto V. This top secret data is one of the most valuable assets that any game studio has in their possession.

The leaked footage reinforces earlier reports that GTA 6 would feature the series' first playable female protagonist set amid a modern day Bonnie and Clyde crime caper. The devil-may-care story was to be told in a tropical Miami-like setting, indicating a return to Vice City.

"I'm sure its not needed but I've spoken to a couple sources at Rockstar Games this morning & they are all gutted. Devastated. Most are waiting till Monday to find out how leadership responds or what happens next but indeed this is the real deal," YouTuber LegacyKillaHD said on Twitter.

Developers are speaking out against the hack and encouraging consumers, gamers, and reporters, not to directly interact with them. This includes Cyberpunk 2077 developer Pawel Sasko:

Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, who faced big story leaks in The Last of Us Part II, delivers comfort to Rockstar developers:

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have yet to issue statements on the matter.