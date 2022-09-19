Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast 'Serpent Canyon' launched, packs Intel Arc GPU

Intel's new NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon" is now available for pre-order, where inside the new NUC system packs the very latest mobile CPU and mobile GPU from Intel.

The new Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon" features up to an Intel Core i7-12700H "Alder Lake" mobile CPU, joined by an Intel Arc A77M0 discrete GPU meaning it's an all-Intel system (Intel CPU + Intel GPU). The new NUC packs into the usual interesting, and small chassis with 2.5L (230 x 180 x 60mm).

The Core i7-12700H CPU offers 14 cores and 20 threads at up to 4.7GHz, joined by 24MB of L3 cache and a 45W TDP. The Intel Arc A770M GPU has 16GB of GDDR6 memory, while inside the new NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon" system offers up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory.

Intel's new NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon" is also Intel Optane ready (even though Intel just shut the division down), and 3 x M.2 slots that are ready for PCIe 4.0 or PCIe 3.0 SSDs as well as a SATA SSD that can be between 128GB and 2TB.

Intel's new NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon" (front and back)

It's more than enough performance for a kick-ass HTPC system, or a casual / esports gaming PC that gets plugged into the TV. You've got HDMI 2.1 output which will feed 4K 120Hz+ into a TV, as well as DisplayPort 2.0 (thanks to the Intel Arc A770) outputs that will handle being plugged into any monitor you can find -- including 8K monitors -- as well as dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Intel's schpeel on their new NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon"

Network connectivity is also strong, with Wi-Fi 6E and enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet if you need super-fast wireless, or super-fast wired networking... then the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast "Serpent Canyon" has you covered. It won't be breaking the bank either, with a starting price of $1699 where you'll get 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of storage.

I would recommend upgrading to the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, with is priced at $1944. Now, when I say the price won't be breaking the bank, this is much better than the $10,000+ that Apple happily charges consumers for its Mac Studio at its highest configuration. Apple's Mac Studio starts at $1999 with a 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 23GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage for comparison sake.

