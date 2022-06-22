All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel 'Serpent Canyon' NUC: Core i7-12700H CPU + Arc A770M GPU

Intel's new 'Serpent Canyon' NUC 12: Intel Core i7-12700H CPU + Intel Arc A770 discrete GPU... some big hardware upgrades here.

Published Wed, Jun 22 2022 7:05 PM CDT
Intel is working on a beefed-up NUC system, with codename "Serpent Canyon" officially teased. Check it out:

The new Intel NUC 12 "Serpent Canyon" packs up to a 14-core Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Intel's new in-house Arc A770M discrete GPU. The CPU and its 14 cores and 20 threads will spool up to 4.7GHz, also featuring 24MB of L3 cache.

GPU wise, Intel has upgraded from NVIDIA and its GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, over to the Arc A770M GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory (the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores). We don't know how much TDP the A770M GPU inside of the new Intel "Serpent Canyon" NUC has, but it should fall between 120W and 150W.

It's not just on the inside that Intel takes care of things, but we have some I/O connectivity that would make Apple weak at the knees.

We're talking about an SDXC slot that supports cards on the newer UHS-II standard, a Thunderbolt 4 connection, USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack... and that's just on the front. On the back, we have 4 x USB Type-A connectors, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, another Thunderbolt 4 connector, 4K 120Hz-ready HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 (yes, DP2.0).

Intel's new "Serpent Canyon" NUC 12 is one of the very first products on the market with DisplayPort 2.0 connectivity, which you can read more about here.

But we should note, this isn't the highest-end Intel NUC 12... as the company has the NUC 12 Extreme "Dragon Canyon" which features a desktop LGA1700 socket: supporting up to the 16-core Core i9-12900 processor. It's bigger, but it supports a full-sized desktop graphics card, which is the clincher there.

