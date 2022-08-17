Intel NUC 12 Pro 'Wall Street Canyon' launched: Core i7 starts at $879

Intel launches its new NUC 12 Pro 'Wall Street Canyon' Mini-PC: 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU, up to 16GB RAM, and 500GB PCIe 4.0 SSD with Xe GPU.

Intel has just launched its new NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" which is based on the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" series of CPUs. Check them out:

The new Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" was touted as a "Mac Studio killer" with the new NUC featuring a tiny 4x4-inch PCB design with the chassis available in both slim, and tall kits. The tall kit version of the NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" has the ability to install an additional 2.5-inch storage drive.

Inside, you've got up to the Intel Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores, the Core i5-1240P which also has 12 cores, or the Core i3-1220P with 10 cores. Each of the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs comes with built-in Xe graphics with 96 Execution Units, 80 Execution Units, or 64 Execution Units on the respective Alder Lake CPUs.

You've got 8GB of DDR4 RAM at a minimum, with 2 x DDR4 DIMMs offering up to 16GB of RAM inside of the Core i7-1260P version of the Intel NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon" PC. Intel supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 inside of the NUC 12 Pro if you wanted to upgrade it yourself, while the higher-end SKUs of the Wall Street Canyon NUC have dual Thunderbolt 4 connectors (that support TBT3, USB4/3 or DisplayPort 1.4a HBR3).

SimplyNUC offers the cheapest Intel NUC 12 Pro system at $749, which includes 4GB of RAM and 256GB storage, while the higher-end Core i7 version of the NUC 12 Pro starts at $879. If you compare Intel's new "Mac Studio killer" NUC 12 Pro in terms of pricing, Intel destroys Apple.

Apple's cheapest Mac Studio starts from $1999, offering a 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. You also get 4 x Thunderbolt 4 connectors, and a slew of other I/O that you're not getting here on the NUC 12 Pro "Wall Street Canyon". But it'll cost you at least double, with the Apple M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio starting at $3999.