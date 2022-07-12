All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel 'Raptor Canyon' NUC: 13th Gen Core CPU + full-sized PCIe 5.0 GPU

Intel 'Raptor Canyon' NUC: 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPUs + Shrike Bay Compute Element teased + full-sized PCIe 5.0 GPU support.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 12 2022 3:35 AM CDT
Intel's next-gen "Raptor Canyon" NUC has been teased with its new "Shrike Bay" Compute Element, which will debut after Intel has released its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs.

Intel 'Raptor Canyon' NUC: 13th Gen Core CPU + full-sized PCIe 5.0 GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Intel "Raptor Canyon" NUC leak is coming from some leaked documents and roadmap on the Intel NUC subreddit, shared by @Harukaze5719 on Twitter. Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs will arrive later this year, ushering in the new "Raptor Canyon" NUC that will support the K-series Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 processors.

Intel's new NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" will offer the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K, or Core i5-13700K processors, all unlocked and ready for overclocking. Better yet, the Intel NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" will accept full-sized PCIe 5.0-capable GPUs inside of its 13.9L chassis.

Inside of the new Intel "Raptor Canyon" NUC is the very latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element, codenamed Shrike Bay. The new Shrike Bay compute element supports all of the Raptor Lake Unlocked K-series and KF-series CPUs.

Intel 'Raptor Canyon' NUC: 13th Gen Core CPU + full-sized PCIe 5.0 GPU 02 | TweakTown.com

We should see Intel reveal and launch its next-gen NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" Mini PCs in Q4 2022, it's just unfortunate that most people won't see it when they drop. I wish that Intel put more time and effort into the marketing of its NUC systems, because they're improving by the year... soon we'll have a new Core i9-13900K processor and next-gen PCIe 5.0-based GPU inside of a tiny Mini PC.

Another thing to note is that there's no mention of Intel's next-gen 14th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPU here on any next-gen NUC... we should expect to see a new Intel NUC 14 Extreme "Meteor Canyon" system in the future I'm sure, with some nifty silicon (the first use of Tiles by Intel) when Meteor Lake launches in 2023.

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

