Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU tear down, you still can't buy it
Published Sep 18, 2022 9:43 PM CDT
You still can't buy Intel's new Arc A770 or Arc A750 graphics cards, but Intel is continuing on marketing the unavailable Arc GPUs with a rather cool tear down on the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card.

The upcoming Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition tear down reveals the full ACM-G10 "Alchemist" GPU which has 16GB of GDDR6 memory alongside it, while the AIB partner custom Arc A770 graphics cards will have 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Intel's reference Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU design features dual axial fans and a large copper vapor chamber, attached to four flattened 10 x 3mm heat pipes.

Intel is using a PCB with 6 VRM phases, 6 GDDR6 modules, 3 x DisplayPort 2.0 connectors and a single HDMI 2.1 port. I will note as I always do: it's very cool to see DisplayPort 2.0 connectivity on the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card. That connector is capable of pumping out 8K 120Hz and 4K 240Hz which is freaking insane.

Anyway, continuing on with Intel's new Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU tear down: the HDMI 2.1 support is easy here, but Intel has PCON support for the Arc A770 Limited Edition. AIB partners will have to decide whether they add PCON support, or they might just lack HDMI 2.1 support altogether.

Intel says that its new Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card outputs just 39 dBA of noise with four RGB zones that you can of course tweak through software. Intel's new RGB features are totally exclusive to the slick Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card, but we should see custom cards with RGB support through Intel's in-house Arc Control software.

We've seen a real drip-drop-drip-drop release of Intel's first-gen Arc GPU, given they have been delayed by many, many months now and we're just days away from the end of Q3 2022 without any gamers, or reviewers, or anyone really, having Arc A770 or A750 graphics cards in their hands.

There's just a few days of Q3 2022 left, so if Intel misses that let's hope we get some clear communication on WTF is happening inside of AXG.

