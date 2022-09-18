Lenovo's new GeForce RTX 4090 pictured, and man... it's gigantic

NVIDIA's next-gen flagship GeForce RTX 4090 is no stranger to the world at this point, and it hasn't even been announced yet... but Lenovo is forging ahead showing off its monster new GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card.

The new quad-slot Ada Lovelace beast was teased by Wolfstame, the Lenovo China Gaming Desktop Product Planning Manager, with some photos of the new Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

You can see that when Lenovo's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 is placed next to a 16-inch laptop (Lenovo's own Legion Y9000X laptop) it's virtually the same size in length (35.6cm for the RTX 4090, 35.8cm for the Y9000X laptop).

Lenovo has already got its beefy new GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card inside of one of their pre-built PCs with the gigantic graphics card just looking... well... gigantic. We've seen pictures of the cooling shroud taken off as well, giving us a better look at the cooler that Lenovo will be using underneath its gigantic GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card.

You can see that Lenovo is using a rather extensive thermal solution under its GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphic card, so the card should have no issues with the 450W default TGP. We have just been hearing that NVIDIA has a maximum configurable 660W TGP, but it's not available to all models.

Lenovo could use a default 450W TGP on its new GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION, but with this quad-slot cooler I'm sure we're going to see that beast 660W+ "OC" mode TGP. We don't have much longer to go now thankfully. We would've been using NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card earlier, where I've just exclusively reported that NVIDIA has had GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs in Taiwan since August.

The cooler underneath Lenovo's custom GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card

As for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090, we're expecting the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card will use the AD102-300 GPU with 16384 CUDA cores with GPU boost clocks of up to 2520MHz according to VideoCardz, who combined the specs for the RTX 4090 from multiple sources and reports from leaker "kopite7kimi" and from the Chiphell forums, keep in mind that NVIDIA has AD102 in full-fat form, where it will reportedly have up to 18342 CUDA cores.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 has 24GB of GDDR6X memory, which is identical to the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti as it's even clocked at 21Gbps with 1TB/sec+ of memory bandwidth. 24GB of GDDR6X is already damn good enough, but there are far more improvements under the hood.

Lenovo's new GeForce RTX 4090 LEGION graphics card inside of a pre-built PC

Ada Lovelace is being made on TSMC's new 4nm process node, where we should expect considerable performance and power gains as NVIDIA had to ensure two generations of GPUs made with Samsung on its custom 8nm process node. TSMC is here to save the day for Ada Lovelace, with its new 4nm process node for GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

We are expecting over 75 billion transistors for the new AD102 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is just 5 billion transistors shy of the monster 80 billion transistors inside of NVIDIA's Hopper H100 GPU.

NVIDIA is hosting its "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast during GTC 2022 on September 20 at 8AM, so if you want to know what's going on with the next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards then you'll definitely want to tune into that.