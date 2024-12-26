NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 PCB leaked again: this time with Samsung 28Gbps GDDR7 chips

TL;DR: A leak reveals NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 PCB featuring the GB202 GPU and Samsung's 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. The card is expected to have 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit interface, offering 1792GB/sec bandwidth. The PCB includes 28 VRMs and a single 16-pin power connector. A leak reveals NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 PCB featuring the GB202 GPU and Samsung's 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. The card is expected to have 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit interface, offering 1792GB/sec bandwidth. The PCB includes 28 VRMs and a single 16-pin power connector.

We've got another look at the purported PCB of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090, showing off the massive GB202 GPU and this time, we see Samsung 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. Check it out:

In a Christmas Day leak, we saw the PCB of a custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in a compact, but crowded PCB that looks insanely powerful with its array of components, but now we've got a closer look at the PCB and those juicy GDDR7 memory modules.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 PCB leak is coming from the Baidu forums, with the PCB fully decked out for the holidays with the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The GPU is labeled as the GB202-300-A1 GPU which lines up with previous leaks, with this most likely being a qualification sample that should be close to (but not the) final design.

Flanking the GB202-300 GPU are 16 GDDR7 memory modules from Samsung at 28Gbps speeds, once again lining up with leaks that the RTX 5090 will feature 32GB of GDDR7, but at the slower 28Gbps speeds. However, NVIDIA is reportedly pumping the fastest GDDR7 memory modules on the RTX 5080 16GB graphics card.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to feature 32GB of GDDR7 memory at 28Gbps on a 512-bit memory interface, which should provide 1792GB/sec (1.79TB/sec) of memory bandwidth... quite the increase over the 1008GB/sec (1TB/sec) on the RTX 4090.

This PCB leak shows 28 VRMs on the section of the PCB in question, with many more capacitors than the RTX 4090, with power expected to be delivered through a single 16-pin (12V-2x6) power connector, with a TBP of up to 600W on the RTX 4090.