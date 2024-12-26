All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 PCB leaked again: this time with Samsung 28Gbps GDDR7 chips

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 PCB leak: GB202-300 spotted again with 21,760 CUDA cores, and Samsung 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A leak reveals NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 PCB featuring the GB202 GPU and Samsung's 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. The card is expected to have 32GB of GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit interface, offering 1792GB/sec bandwidth. The PCB includes 28 VRMs and a single 16-pin power connector.

We've got another look at the purported PCB of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090, showing off the massive GB202 GPU and this time, we see Samsung 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules. Check it out:

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 PCB leaked again: this time with Samsung 28Gbps GDDR7 chips 82
3

In a Christmas Day leak, we saw the PCB of a custom GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in a compact, but crowded PCB that looks insanely powerful with its array of components, but now we've got a closer look at the PCB and those juicy GDDR7 memory modules.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 PCB leak is coming from the Baidu forums, with the PCB fully decked out for the holidays with the GPU, VRAM, and VRMs. The GPU is labeled as the GB202-300-A1 GPU which lines up with previous leaks, with this most likely being a qualification sample that should be close to (but not the) final design.

Flanking the GB202-300 GPU are 16 GDDR7 memory modules from Samsung at 28Gbps speeds, once again lining up with leaks that the RTX 5090 will feature 32GB of GDDR7, but at the slower 28Gbps speeds. However, NVIDIA is reportedly pumping the fastest GDDR7 memory modules on the RTX 5080 16GB graphics card.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to feature 32GB of GDDR7 memory at 28Gbps on a 512-bit memory interface, which should provide 1792GB/sec (1.79TB/sec) of memory bandwidth... quite the increase over the 1008GB/sec (1TB/sec) on the RTX 4090.

This PCB leak shows 28 VRMs on the section of the PCB in question, with many more capacitors than the RTX 4090, with power expected to be delivered through a single 16-pin (12V-2x6) power connector, with a TBP of up to 600W on the RTX 4090.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

