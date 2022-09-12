All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE has 11 custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards coming

GIGABYTE files for at least 11 custom models of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 series graphics cards, right up to the RTX 4090 AORUS EXTREME.

GIGABYTE has 11 custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards coming
Published Sep 12, 2022 10:02 PM CDT
GIGABYTE is cooking up quite the family of next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, with the company filing 11 new RTX 4090 graphics cards with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

GIGABYTE's family of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (source: EEC)

The new listings are for 11 custom models of GIGABYTE's extensive family of GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, from the flagship GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS EXTREME WATERFORCE, down to the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X graphics card.

GIGABYTE will be offering its RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X, RTX 4090 EAGLE, and RTX 4090 GAMING graphics cards will be offered in "OC" models as well. Above that, there's the GIGABYTE RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER, RTX 4090 AORUS EXTREME, and then the water-cooled RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERBLOCK and RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE graphics cards. Quite a stack of flagship Ada there, GIGABYTE.

Inside, NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will debut with the AD102 GPU powering the GeForce RTX 4090. AD102 will reportedly feature 16384 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 450W TDP. We're expecting up to 2x the performance of the GeForce RTX 3090 -- not the RTX 3090 Ti -- and I'm sure many other tricks up Ada's sleeve.

NVIDIA should be announcing its next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at its upcoming GTC 2022 event, where the company has announced its new "GeForce Beyond" special broadcast, where we're expecting to see the new GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards announced (at least one: the new GeForce RTX 4090).

