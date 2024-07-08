ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID Series uses cut-down RTX 4090 GPU

ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER not only looks different but it's using AD102, a cutdown version of the chip found in the flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

Recently, we reported on GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER GPUs from MSI and Colorful (and a few others) starting to appear with the AD102 silicon, the same GPU chip found in the flagship GeForce RTX 4090. Of course, there's a massive difference between the 18,432 CUDA Core count in the GeForce RTX 4090 and the 8,448 in the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER.

ZOTAC GAMING's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID GPU, image credit: ZOTAC.

For these new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards using the AD102 chip, nearly half of the GPU is disabled to meet the spec requirement, pointing to this being NVIDIA using stock that wasn't ready for the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090D. This is just a formality for the everyday consumer, with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER using a non-standard AD102 GPU instead of AD103. Performance remains the same, albeit with a higher 10W power rating.

It turns out there might be quite a few of these variants coming as ZOTAC GAMING has announced a new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID GPU available in OC and non-OC variants with the cutdown AD102 GPU.

Interestingly, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID OC 16GB and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER SOLID 16GB sport a different physical design compared to the company's curved GPUs.

The new SUPER SOLID combo looks pretty standard as far as GPUs go, with a black and grey two-tone look and a chunky 3.5-slot thickness. It uses Zotac's IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling system (with FREEZE Fan Stop and Active Fan Control) with three 100mm Fans. The OC model boasts a GPU Clock Speed of 2640 MHz, compared to 2610 MHz for the non-OC variant.