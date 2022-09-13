All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Splatoon 3 is the best-selling game launch in Japanese history

Published Sep 13, 2022 11:27 AM CDT
Splatoon 3 is now the fastest-selling video game in Japanese history, breaking records set by all other games in all previous console generations.

Splatoon 3 is set to be Nintendo's next mega-hit and has become an incredible sensation in domestic markets. Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 has sold an incredible 3.45 million copies in just 3 days' time. According to data compiled by Game Data Library on Twitter, Splatoon 3 has set a new launch sales record for Japan, beating the previous record of 2.68 million copies sold by Animal Crossing New Horizons at launch.

A quick bit of math reveals that Nintendo has made at least $206.965 million from Splatoon 3's sales in Japan alone (the game retails for $59.99 in both stores and on the eShop). Further investigation reveals that Splatoon 3 made neared the Nintendo Switch's entire third-party game sales revenues for Q1 FY23; Third-party games made up 24% of Nintendo Switch software sales revenues in Q1, or $289.34 million. Splatoon 3 also made up 22% of total first-party game sales revenues in Q1'23, or $931.49 million.

Insofar as sales numbers, Animal Crossing New Horizons is the Switch's second best-selling game of all time (second only to Mario Kart 8's mighty 46.82 million unit sales) and managed to sell nearly 1 million units a day from launch, hitting 11.7 million unit sales in just 11 days.

Nintendo's top 10 best-selling games moved about 4.93 million copies in Q1 Fiscal Year 2023, and Splatoon 3's numbers contrast strongly with these figures. Splatoon 3 may break the Switch's top 10 in a month's time and should pop up when Nintendo drops its Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 earnings figures and revenues.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa) announced that domestic sales of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system have surpassed 3.45 million units* in the first three days since its launch on September 9, 2022. This is the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days.

* According to Nintendo. This includes both packaged and downloadable versions.

