Nintendo virtual console goes meta: NES, Game Boy games playable in new Animal Crossing update

Nintendo adds an interesting new feature to Animal Crossing: New Horizons that could introduce a new trend on how classic retro games are delivered.

TL;DR: Animal Crossing New Horizons update 3.0, releasing January 15, 2026, adds playable retro games from NES, Game Boy, and more, requiring a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The free update also introduces LEGO creations, Zelda Breath of the Wild items, and Splatoon 2 cosmetics, enhancing the popular town simulator experience.

Nintendo adds a splash of virtual console nostalgia to its modern Animal Crossing game.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is getting a big new update that adds some surprising features. New Horizon's update 3.0 will add playable retro games that can be booted up right within Animal Crossing. The selection is limited, but the ROMs are apparently complete titles and not demos. The games that were shown are Ice Climbers (NES/FamiCom), Clu Clu Land (NES/FamiCom), and Dr. Mario (Game Boy) but the full lineup hasn't been revealed.

The announcement video confirms multiple consoles are coming: the FamiCom, NES, FamiCom Disk System, Game Boy, and Super Famicom. This is Nintendo, after all, so you'll also need an active Switch Online subscription to even play these games--layered monetization makes sense, as Nintendo is carefully protective over its older games. After doing various activities, players can start purchasing Nintendo-branded items like the consoles in the new Hotel souvenir shop.

It also sounds like the selection may be limited to 1 game per platform: "With an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even play a select classic game on each system."

In other additions, Nintendo is teaming up with LEGO to bring creations to Animal Crossing, complete with the Swedish brand's distinct multi-colored style. Zelda Breath of the Wild items will be available too, including rupees and Amiibo support, and Splatoon 2 cosmetics are coming as well.

New Horizons is the second best-selling game on the OG Switch generation with nearly 50 million copies sold, and Nintendo's continued investment in the game shows the company still thinks the town square simulator still has more life left.

Animal Crossing New Horizons' update v3.0 is free and will be out on January 15, 2026 on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.