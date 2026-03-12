Pokemon Pokopia sells 2.2 million copies in 4 days

The latest Pokemon game, Pokopia, is a huge hit on Switch 2, amassing a whopping 2.2 million sales in just 4 days, making it yet another bestseller.

Pokemon's new worldbuilder spin-off Pokopia is a certified best-seller, amassing 2.2 million copies in 4 days on the market. Numbers-tracker Pierre485 puts Pokopia's performance in context, noting that Super Mario Odyssey sold 2 million copies in 3 days, Pokemon Legends Z-A sold 2.9 million copies in 4 days, yet the record-holder is Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which amassed 10 million copies sold in 3 days.

"We are pleased to announce that global sales of Pokemon Pokopia for the Nintendo Switch 2 system have surpassed 2.2 million units (including 1 million units sold in Japan) in the first four days since its worldwide launch on March 5, 2026," Nintendo announced.

Pokopia has brought the Switch 2 more into the mainstream eye, and social media is buzzing about the game. The Pokemon spin-off is expected to help push Switch 2 sales worldwide.

Some analysts like Niko Partners' Daniel Ahmad started seeing the effects from Pokopia's popularity on Mario Day (March 10), with Ahmad noting on Twitter:

"Can confirm Pokopia is a hit for Nintendo (& Koei Tecmo + Game Freak). Sold out at retail (retailers underestimated demand), record digital sales uptake, visible boost to Switch 2 hardware sales at retailers. Looks like the system seller they needed in H1 2026."

It's also been reported that Nintendo has created a "negative margin situation" with its Japan-only Switch 2 models, as it's believed that these units are produced at a loss. Pokopia could spark sales of these region-locked Switch 2s and adversely affect the margins for those systems.

However, Nintendo is believed to have made a calculated bet with these units, yet it's argued that the company will have to eventually raise prices in order to even out the losses.