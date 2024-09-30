NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 4090 Ti GPU sees IO bracket released: the GPU that never was

NVIDIA's unreleased GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card has its IO bracket available online (again) but now we wait for the next-gen RTX 5090.

NVIDIA never manifested the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti into reality, tapping out with the RTX 4090... but we kept hearing about the unreleased GPU and now we've got the IO bracket for the RTX 4090 Ti up for sale.

If the company had released the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, it would've rocked the full-fat AD102 GPU that would've been binned to the extreme, with what would've been something like a 600W+ power draw. We saw teases of a monster quad-slot cooler in its prototype stage, using a non-traditional cooling and PCB setup that would've made it a very hard sell to consumers.

But now, leaker "Harukaze5719" saw a listing on a third-party seller in China called Taobao, which has an IO bracket that reportedly is for the unreleased GeForce RTX 4090 Ti with the IO bracket reading "GeForce RTX 4090 Ti" with a model number of "PG136F".

Instead of the previous quad-slot cooler for the purported GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, this new IO bracket for sale hasn't been used by any RTX 40 series GPU so far, with the RTX 4090 Ti using the same IO bracket as the other high-end RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 from NVIDIA, with a huge exhaust vent on the back, and cutouts for the 4 display connections: 3 x DP 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connector.

The third-party seller says that the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti would've rolled out with a monster 48GB of GDDR6X memory, but leaker "MEGAsizeGPU" says that "I think it never reached the point of the final spec, but if it exists, it is highly possible to be 24G".