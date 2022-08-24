Store
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: AD102 GPU + 24GB GDDR6X now in production

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 is reportedly in production already: AD102 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X entered production on August 16.

@anthony256
Published Aug 24, 2022 8:54 AM CDT
3 minutes & 19 seconds to read

It looks like NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has entered production, with leaked OEM documents teasing the GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of VRAM is in production.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: AD102 GPU + 24GB GDDR6X now in production 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A post on the Baidu forums spotted by "harukaze5719" on Twitter, teases that the AD102 GPU + 24GB memory graphics card aka the RTX 4090 on this paperwork. We don't know which AIB partner is getting their custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card made, as those bits are obviously blurred out. We do know that production kicked off on August 16.

The listing shows the RTX 4090 with the AD102 GPU and 24GB VRAM, there's 3 DP + 1 x HDMI display output: which is the regular display output on graphics cards. Here's hoping those DP connections are the ultra-fast new DisplayPort 2.0 standard.

There's nothing new here in terms of more information on NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090, but if what we're looking at is legit, then we know the AD102 GPU is confirmed, 24GB of GDDR6X on the AD102-based graphics card is confirmed, and that graphics card in question is the RTX 4090 according to this OEM paperwork.

Not long now, given that NVIDIA is expected to unveil its new GeForce RTX 4090 in October with a launch shortly afterwards. Rumor has it that NVIDIA could launch its GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards after the GeForce RTX 4090 is demolishing benchmark charts, kicking off 2023 in a big way for Ada Lovelace.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU power consumption:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: around 450W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080: around 340W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: around 285W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: around 250W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060: around 220W

GeForce RTX 4080 (new rumored specs +new power +23Gbps GDDR6X)

  • GPU: AD103-300-A1
  • GPU clocks: Unknown
  • CUDA cores: 10240
  • SMs: 80
  • VRAM: 16GB GDDR6X @ 23Gbps (previous rumor @ 21Gbps, non-X)
  • Memory bus: 256-bit
  • TDP: 340W or so (previously 320W, before that 420W)

GeForce RTX 4070 (new rumored specs +new power)

  • GPU: AD102-275 (used to be AD104-400)
  • CUDA cores: 7168
  • SMs: 56
  • VRAM: 12GB GDDR6 (up from 10GB GDDR6) @ 18Gbps
  • Memory bus: 192-bit (up from 160-bit)
  • TDP: 280W or so (down from 300W)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

