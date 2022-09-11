GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 4090 listed in Australia for under $3000

It seems it's the week for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 with multiple stories on the new graphics card, where we've seen 3GHz+ GPU clocks, a new rumored early/mid-October release, and now a listing for the new flagship Ada Lovelace GPU down in Australia.

The price listing of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC from Computers Perth

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A new listing on Computers Perth in Western Australia (just to the west of me, I'm personally based in South Australia) has the custom GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC graphics card listed for $4270 AUD (incl. GST which is 10%) which drops it to around $3900 AUD.

Converting that to USD, we're looking at around $2600 or so, which makes it over twice as expensive as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which it -- and the rest of the RTX 30 series GPUs -- have enjoyed health price reductions in recent months. We saw listings of close to $5000 with custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards like the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti being listed for $4577 at the time.

There's also the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER graphics card, mmm...

The flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti can be had for $1149, whereas the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 has seen its price drop from $2149 down to $1149 in early-August, you can get the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 BLACK GAMING and ULTRA GAMING variants for $1099 ($100 discount right now) with free shipping on both of the graphics cards (and a 3-year warranty).

So, the placeholder pricing on the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC at around $2600 seems a bit high... but if we have twice the power (older, and even recent rumors have pushed for close to twice the performance of the RTX 3090 for the RTX 4090) then maybe $2000+ is what we should expect.

But as I've said in previous articles, if we're paying $1000 or so for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti right now, why would you pay anything other than double that ($2000+) if you're getting close to double the performance? Does this mean that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will then become slower than the new GeForce RTX 4070 which will have to get close to the RTX 3090 Ti, and probably beat the RTX 3090.

Taking that all into consideration, the GeForce RTX 4090 is priced at $2600 here could make sense... just as we get to ~$1000 flagship GPU pricing we'll be back up to $2000+ in no time it seems.