ZOTAC unveils new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 SOLID and AMP GPUs

ZOTAC GAMING has announced its launch line-up of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, including a revamped AMP Extreme and the new SOLID design.

TL;DR: ZOTAC GAMING is launching new GPU designs with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, including the SOLID and AMP Extreme INFINITY models. These GPUs feature enhanced cooling with larger vapor chambers, updated fans, and reinforced frames. The RTX 5090 and 5080 models offer varying clock speeds and power ratings, with a modern design featuring bronze accents.

With the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, we're starting to see some new GPU designs from NVIDIA's partners - and ZOTAC GAMING is set to introduce its brand-new SOLID GPU design. Available in OC and non-OC variants, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID and ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5080 SOLID are expected to launch later this month. These will be the company's more affordable MSRP models.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme INFINITY GPU.
ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme INFINITY GPU.

ZOTAC is also releasing an updated ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme INFINITY GPU alongside a GeForce RTX 5080 variant that includes the company's flagship Infinity Mirror Design for lighting as well as the more blocky and bronze accents seen in the new SOLID design.

ZOTAC notes that both include a 34% larger vapor chamber for enhanced cooling, updated BladeLink fans, reinforced frames, and metal backplates. ZOTAC has also released specs for the cards - with the GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID OC shipping with an out-of-the-box clock speed of 2422 MHz compared to the non-OC variant's 2407 MHz.

The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID GPU.
The new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 SOLID GPU.

The flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme INFINITY pushes this even higher with a boost clock speed of 2467 MHz - a 2.5% increase over the reference speed. The specs list a power rating of 600W, compared to 575W for both SOLID cards. It'll be interesting to see what difference the extra 25W makes to overall performance.

The GeForce RTX 5080 SOLID OC features a boost clock speed of 2640 MHz, compared to the non-OC variant's 2617 MHz. The AMP Extreme INFINITY model pushes this to 2670 MHz; however, the power consumption is kept at 360W.

ZOTAC's launch GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 models all sport triple-fan cooling and are 3.5 slots thick, which would make their size comparable to what we saw from the company with the GeForce RTX 40 Series. All in all, these are some great-looking GPU designs from ZOTAC. I like the new bronze accents, they help give the cards a more modern look and feel.

