Cyberpunk 2077 drops PS4 and Xbox One, Patch 1.6 is the last update
CD Projekt RED has dropped support for PS4 and Xbox One consoles with Cyberpunk 2077's future updates and expansions exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
CD Projekt RED today announced that it is officially dropping PS4 and Xbox One consoles in regards to new Cyberpunk 2077 content.
The new Patch 1.6 Edgerunners update will be the last major content drop for PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED will no longer provide new content updates or features to these older consoles. That also means Cyberpunk 2077's newly announced expansion Phantom Liberty will not release on PS4 or Xbox One.
"There's going to be some smaller updates primarily focusing on tech support to keep it all running smoothly, but yes all new future features and content are only coming to current-gen consoles as well as PC," Phantom Liberty game director Gabriel Amatangelo said in the recent Night City Wire stream.
"Patch 1.6 is the last major update for old-gen consoles, going forward--this is the reason for us overhauling systems and laying the groundwork--a hugely requested feature from the community is coming up and that is a complete overhaul to the cop system as well as vehicle-to-vehicle combat. It gives you a whole new feel and dimension of immersion to the city and enjoying Night City.
"Watch out for MaxTac, but we're doing a bunch of stuff for future updates including a new kind of gameplay loop for melee, a bunch of new actions in the perk tree, more cyberware--a lot of fun things that the team wants to get out to the community."
CD Projekt is focusing its efforts on making the current versions even better, including adding in a performance mode on Xbox Series S consoles, which was debuted below:
CD Projekt has also issued a formal statement on its website regarding the future of PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game:
Since launch, our primary focus has been to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 across all platforms, in particular on previous-gen consoles. For the last year and half, the team has worked hard to release patches and hotfixes to improve the game by fixing numerous bugs, optimizing performance and stability, overhauling in-game systems and gameplay mechanics, introducing dozens of quality of life changes, and more. We believe Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is in a good place, and that now is the right time to shift our focus and start looking forward.
Following Patch 1.6 (the Edgerunners Update), we want to focus our attention and resources on the new-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 so we can further develop and upgrade the game on those consoles and PC. That's why, after Patch 1.6 all further new content updates and improvements for Cyberpunk 2077 will be made exclusively for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
In practice, that means after Patch 1.6 your game will continue to work on previous-gen consoles and we will continue to provide technical support to players - as we do with all our other games. However, new content updates and improvements will no longer be available for previous-gen consoles, including the upcoming expansion.
We can confirm that the expansion in the works right now is the only planned expansion developed for Cyberpunk 2077. We've made the difficult decision to develop it only for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as the scope for the expansion makes releasing it for previous-gen consoles technologically challenging without compromising player experience.