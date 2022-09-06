Cyberpunk 2077 drops PS4 and Xbox One, Patch 1.6 is the last update

CD Projekt RED today announced that it is officially dropping PS4 and Xbox One consoles in regards to new Cyberpunk 2077 content.

The new Patch 1.6 Edgerunners update will be the last major content drop for PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED will no longer provide new content updates or features to these older consoles. That also means Cyberpunk 2077's newly announced expansion Phantom Liberty will not release on PS4 or Xbox One.

"There's going to be some smaller updates primarily focusing on tech support to keep it all running smoothly, but yes all new future features and content are only coming to current-gen consoles as well as PC," Phantom Liberty game director Gabriel Amatangelo said in the recent Night City Wire stream.

"Patch 1.6 is the last major update for old-gen consoles, going forward--this is the reason for us overhauling systems and laying the groundwork--a hugely requested feature from the community is coming up and that is a complete overhaul to the cop system as well as vehicle-to-vehicle combat. It gives you a whole new feel and dimension of immersion to the city and enjoying Night City.

"Watch out for MaxTac, but we're doing a bunch of stuff for future updates including a new kind of gameplay loop for melee, a bunch of new actions in the perk tree, more cyberware--a lot of fun things that the team wants to get out to the community."

CD Projekt is focusing its efforts on making the current versions even better, including adding in a performance mode on Xbox Series S consoles, which was debuted below:

CD Projekt has also issued a formal statement on its website regarding the future of PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game: