Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage

CD Projekt RED announces Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion, Phantom Liberty, a new spy thriller coming in 2023, and Keanu Reeves is back to play Johnny.

Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage
Published Sep 6, 2022 12:25 PM CDT
1 minute & 9 seconds read time

Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion is arriving in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it's called Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion Phantom Liberty is described as a sci-fi spy thriller where V enlists as an agent of the New United States of America. This kind of espionage action wasn't something I had expected from CP2077, but CD Projekt RED says they're having a lot of fun with the expansion, possibly drawing upon pop culture references to craft a story of intrigue, betrayal, and assassinations.

Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage 3 | TweakTown.comCyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES
Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage 5 | TweakTown.comCyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage 6 | TweakTown.com

"We're having a lot of fun with it. It's a new kind of style of a plot that we're having fun with. A new cast of characters expanding on a district in Night City, where it primarily takes place," said game director Gabriel Amatangelo.

Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion Phantom Liberty has sci-fi espionage 7 | TweakTown.com

Keanu Reeves is back as Johnny Silverhand, too:

"Johnny Silverhand is coming back. And so am I," Keanu Reeves said during the trailer reveal. "Get ready for Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. It's awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny and I hope you're excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future. Keep an eye out for more info and I'll see you again in Night City."

Phantom Liberty won't be released on PS4 or Xbox One, though. It's exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia. CD Projekt RED is officially ending support for last-gen consoles and says all future content, including major expansions and updates, are only coming to current-gen systems.

Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.79
$18.79$18.81$20.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/6/2022 at 12:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.