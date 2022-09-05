New Cyberpunk 2077 expansion (or multiplayer) may be revealed tomorrow

CD Projekt RED has confirmed it will reveal "what's next for Cyberpunk 2077" as part of a special Night City Wire stream tomorrow, September 6 at 11AM EST.

Cyberpunk 2077's long-awaited expansions could be formally unveiled--or at least teased in a meaningful capacity--during tomorrow's big Night City stream. The new Cyberpunk anime Edgerunners will be the star of the show, and rightly so since the show premieres on September 13 on Netflix, but CDPR also teases some tidbits on Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

Studio management has previously said the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion will not release until 2023, which is years after the game's original controversial launch in 2020. No specific details were revealed about the expansion but we do know that CD Projekt spent roughly $19 million on the expansion's development so far.

Following the game's disastrous launch on consoles, CD Projekt has spent considerable efforts and monetary investment into patching and updating Cyberpunk 2077 to operate on PS4 and Xbox One, while also readying next-gen releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Performance optimizations aside, the game hasn't really expanded much, hence the need for big story-based additions to the game.

On a side note, it still appears that Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer mode could be cancelled. The studio recently counted a $4.9 million write-off that could be for CP2077's scrapped multiplayer plans.

Here's a brief Q&A from CDPR's last earnings results in April:

The second question - you've recognized a write-off on REDengine with regard to multiplayer features, but on the other hand, during past conferences you said that you were going to work on online elements in Cyberpunk. Does that mean you've given up the development of online elements in CP2077?

CD Projekt Group President Adam Kicinski:

"I'll take the second one. We're now switching our multiplayer activities from REDengine to UE. Having signed a licensing and partnership agreement with Epic we gained access to multiplayer solutions available in UE - so, as a result, we abandoned further work on adding multiplayer features to REDengine and the corresponding to-date expenditures were reassigned from Fixed assets to Other operating expenses."