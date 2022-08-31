LG 42-inch OLED Flex TV: bendable OLED flexes for you at 4K 120Hz

LG unveils the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED TV with the introduction of the 42-inch OLED Flex TV, which bends for you with 20 levels of curvature.

It seems it's the season for bendable OLED gaming monitors and TVs with Corsair first introducing its new 45-inch XENEON FLEX bendable OLED gaming monitor, then LG with its 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor, and now LG is back again with its 42-inch OLED Flex TV which is bendable like Corsair's new XENEON FLEX.

LG's new OLED Flex TV features a 42-inch bendable OLED panel with a native 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution at 120Hz, which is driven through its HDMI 2.1 connectivity. LG's new OLED Flex TV and its curved panel can be manually adjusted until you hit the maximum curvature of 900R, where for comparison Corsair's also-bendable OLED panel has an 800R curvature.

There's a dedicated button on the remote control for the LG OLED Flex TV which lets you tweak the curvature of the OLED panel, with two available presets that are joined by the ability of manually adjust the curvature in 5% increments until you get the perfect curve. LG also lets you tilt the OLED Flex TV for more adjustment, as well as the chunky height adjustable stand letting you lift the TV up for certain tasks or games, and drop it down for others.

Unfortunately, you can't remove the LG OLED Flex TV from its stand and install it onto a VESA-compatible monitor stand, which would be awesome for owners of the TV that don't want a large 42-inch panel on their desk. I personally use two 43-inch 4K 120Hz panels on mobile TV stands at two arm's length away from me, and around a foot away from my desk. But a huge 42-inch LG OLED Flex TV on the desk? Hmm.

LG has a super-fast 0.1ms response time and low input lag thanks to the LX3 (the other name for the OLED Flex TV) is backlight-free, with its beautiful self-lit OLED technology. LG gives you the ability to also adjust the size of the image that you've got on the screen, where it explains that if you're playing games like RPGs and racing games you would want all of the huge 42 inches... but if not, then the OLED Flex TV has other options.

If you wanted a 32-inch or 27-inch panel, then LG's new OLED Flex TV allows users to tap the built-in "image resize" feature that is accessed from the Gaming Dashboard menu, where you can choose the position to be high, low, or centered of the smaller image on screen.

LG has a new "Game app" which is exclusive to the new LX3 that has custom screensavers, shortcuts to popular apps like Twitch and YouTube, and it provides a list of connected external input devices that are all on the same screen. LG has revamped LG's Gaming Optimizer for the new OLED Flex, which adds customized sound settings for specific gaming genres to its diverse range of gamer-centric picture and audio options.

There's also a dedicated game sound settings menu, which packs an equalizer, switches for AI Game Sound and Dolby Atmos, there's also access to advanced audio settings, which provides users with the ability to tweak their gaming experience when it comes to audio.

If you want to see multiple things at once, the LX3 Multi View mode lets users see content from two different sources simultaneously, selecting which audio from the respective source they want to hear. This is perfect if you've got a PC and console, or console and smartphone plugged into the TV. You could be gaming and watching videos at the same time.

LG does things a little different here with its Switching Hub function, which lets you use the LG OLED Flex and its built-in microphone and any devices connected through the USB ports on the TV (including a headset, keyboard, or mouse) with a PC connected through an HDMI cable. The source switching button on the side of the LX3's stand lets users switch device connections between their PC and LG OLED Flex without having to physically disconnect, and reconnect anything.

HDMI 2.1 drives 4K 120Hz into the LG OLED Flex TV through a PC and compatible GPU, next-gen console, and other devices. There's also support for Dolby Vision, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). There's also support here for NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium certification.

There's no pricing or ETA on LG's new OLED Flex TV just yet.